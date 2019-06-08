Perveen’s actions are inspired by Cornelia Sorabjee’s: Sujata Massey

The British-American mystery writer Sujata Massey’s feisty lawyer-sleuth Perveen Mistry is back after her last outing in A Murder on Malabar Hill. In The Satapur Moonstone, set in India in 1922, Perveen has been recruited by the government to check on the welfare of a young prince whose father and brother have passed away in quick succession. Perveen must travel through a deep forest in a palanquin, evading danger from man and beast to do her duty. In a Skype session, Massey talks about the challenges women faced in early 20th-century British India and how old buildings can help us get a sense of bygone times. Excerpts:

Living in early 20th-century India, Perveen follows the rules and decorum of the time and yet works quietly, relentlessly, to pave new paths for herself and the women around her. What/ who was the inspiration behind Perveen?

One of the challenges of writing a feminist character in a historical book is to make sure that she is true to the times. We think nothing about going out on the street, picking up a sign and shouting — I do this several times a year (laughs). But if she does that, her practice might collapse, her father might not let her work with him any more: so she has to be extremely careful and exercise soft

power, as I call it. Soft power is having conversations with people, and nudging them to look at alternative ways of thinking. That’s something that Cornelia Sorabjee, India’s first woman lawyer, did all the time. Perveen’s actions are inspired by real-life situations faced by Cornelia Sorabjee and how she fought for her clients.

In the novel, the eponymous moonstone is an important piece of jewellery that comes into Perveen’s possession. Any reason for choosing this gemstone?

For a story featuring the royalty, I needed to put in a piece of jewellery. I visited a jeweller in Mumbai to do my research and he told me that one of the few stones that’s really of Indian origin is the moonstone. That’s why I chose the moonstone as opposed to a ruby or a diamond, which are more valuable. Also, I really like moonstone — I had a moonstone necklace when I was a little girl, I don’t remember who gave it to me but I always had a special feeling for the stone. Kamala, a character in my book, City of Palaces, also wears a moonstone.

The language you have used to tell the story evokes the era as much as the descriptions of places and customs.

I had to constantly check myself to ensure that I wasn’t using any word that would not have been used in British India. I have a lot of friends who are in their 70s and older and I am naturally able to hear their language, which they were taught at school. I pick up language that way, just by having conversations.

I also picked up a lot of British proverbs and sayings that we don’t use in the U.S. I actually learnt a lot of British English from India as opposed to other places even though I was born in Britain and spent my early childhood there. I also used to read a lot of British children’s books when I was little and a lot of those books were written in roughly the same time period in which Perveen operates — from 1930 to 1950.

Was that a part of your research, talking to people from an older generation?

It’s really important to talk to people and the biggest challenge this time was to find sources who were royal. You can go to the palace in Udaipur but cannot just walk up to the place where the maharajah lives. So I had to find different ways to learn about the royalty. There was a really wonderful programme, which you can still find on the web, called Royal Reservation with Amrita Gandhi, where she visits royal households.

I watched and studied the episodes and then met with Gandhi to discuss some of my ideas with her. I also met people in the U.S. — royals from a small area far from Maharashtra who had left for the U.S. a long time ago; friends with connections to the royals — one went to school with a bunch of royals, another was actually a royal, her mother being the daughter of a maharajah who was killed.

I also read memoirs of people who had worked with royalty and I found that the incidents fit in well with the outline of the story that I had already plotted out.

I was in Udaipur doing research and I saw for myself the old and new palaces, the courtyard, hunting lodge and they gave me the confidence to build the fictional palace in my book. Since I wanted to know what an old hill station might feel like, I went to Matheran and stayed there. It was rainy there and I was really stuck in that place. This gave me the insight into how the characters in my book would spend time together because no one was leaving in the rains.

Your novella, Outnumbered at Oxford, tracks Perveen’s life at St. Hilda’s, her friendship with Alice Hobson-Jones, and the mystery she solves while at college. What came first, the novella or the first Perveen Mistry novel?

I was writing the outline for A Murder on Malabar Hill to show my editors, and wanted to understand Perveen before writing the first book. I wanted to know where she came from, her friendship with Alice, and also build up the fact that they were not afraid of crime.

So I wrote that novella as an exercise for myself to get better acquainted with my characters.

Are you working on the next book in the series now?

I am working on the third book in the series which will hopefully come out in 2020. It is set in Bombay in autumn when the Prince of Wales visited India and there was a whole lot of rioting. The book is not about the riots but about a crime that happens against the backdrop of the riots.

The interviewer is an author and translator.