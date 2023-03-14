  • In  A Constitution to Keep (Harper), Rohan J. Alva writes an account of the law on sedition in India. Drawing on archival material, Constituent Assembly debates, and Indian and global jurisprudence, he makes a case for granting heightened constitutional protection to political speech.
  • K.C. Singh, who was deputy secretary to President Giani Zail Singh, argues that the Zail Singh years are crucial to understanding both the limits and possibilities of the country’s highest office in his book,  The Indian President (Harper).
  • In her first short story collection in a decade,  Old Babes in the Wood (Penguin), and her first after losing her partner, Margaret Atwood brings her humour and humanity to 15 tales that include an imagined conversation between Atwood and Orwell, and seven stories that feature a married couple.
  • Is it possible for anyone to move through life without doing harm? This is the question at the heart of V.V. Ganeshananthan’s  Brotherless Night (Viking) set in war-torn Sri Lanka. A young girl dreaming of becoming a doctor is forced to come to terms with her harsh reality and find a way to survive.