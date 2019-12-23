Papa CJ’s new book is as sentimental as it is funny

“I think it’s the duty of the comedian to find out where the line is drawn and cross it deliberately,” George Carlin had once said. Standup comedian Papa CJ likes crossing the line. So much, that once, after a show in Leicester (UK), when he went to the bathroom, three guys showed up with nine-inch blade knives, threatening to stab him, offended by the risqué content of his show.

In his new book, Naked (Westland), Papa CJ, who has been part of the international comedy circuit, including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, since the early 2000s, reveals many such incidents to show what goes on behind the stage. From performing at gunpoint in South Africa to the first girl he made a mixed tape for, Papa CJ bares his life in this book, taking the reader on a multi-continent trip, starting from the streets of Calcutta.

The book is based on his show by the same name. So while it encompasses most of what Papa CJ says in many of his shows, it also goes beyond to give you a somewhat unconnected account of his memories. The result is a book that does not feel like a singular narrative, but more like your talkative funny friend, recounting his life over a couple of drinks.

Spelling it out

Here, at The Leela Palace Chennai recently, to talk about his book, he explains the difference between being a funny standup comic and a funny writer, “Good writing is at the foundation of a standup routine. When Chris Rock tries out new material, he will first go on stage and just read out the material in as boring a fashion as he can, because he needs the material to be strong enough on its own. Then he will Chris Rock it up, and add in those performance elements.”

However, the real difference in writing comedy and a book, he explains, is the freedom of space the latter allows. “In short sets of five minutes, you don’t have the luxury of telling a joke at your pace. You have to throw punchlines so that you get four laughs per minute. Every extra word needs to be removed.”

Interestingly, this is not a calculation he has conjured out of thin air: the comic admits that when he started out, he made multiple spreadsheets with jokes written on them, as he practised in his room in front of the mirror, holding a can of deodorant. “I noted down the time I had, accounting for laughter, and made jokes according to it. In that spreadsheet, I categorised jokes as red (Avoid), yellow (Just okay), and green (Always land). You have to start and end with the green, and in between, the strong carries the weak stuff,” he explains.

In that way, for Papa CJ, comedy was as much a science as an art form. But equally, as he reveals in the book, it was also a means of escape: the year he started doing comedy, in London, was one when he came out of a long-term relationship and felt he had nothing left in his life but comedy. “As comics, we think, okay I am suffering right now but this is going to be amazing on stage in six months. In a beautiful way, it allows us to find the funny and process our pain in a positive way,” he says, adding that he also did a 90-minute show called Unbroken, after a terrible motorcycle accident.

That content should not be restricted is something he believes in. Which means what is offensive becomes a blurry line. Asked whether refraining from ‘punching down’ automatically makes a subject a taboo, he says, “Yes and no… take Jim Jefferies for example. He says he was invited to do a show for an autistic society, and the only reason they invited him was because he was the only comedian making jokes on them to their faces.”

“Here is my question,” he continues, “if I am doing a joke about somebody, am I punching down, or am I treating this person as equal? How and where do you draw that line? Are you being more disrespectful because you are saying you can’t make fun of this person, because they are less than you? The line is very blurry, there are no fixed rules, it is about how you are doing it, who you are doing it in front of, and whether you can carry it off.”

It is not all about pranks (though one involved convincing a young reporter to print that he was a professional pole dancer) in his book, he also gets emotional. Whether it is about “growing up in a family where the shampoo never runs out, just becomes magically thinner every day”, or being a divorced father, and desperately wanting to reconnect with his son, to become more ‘Papa’ than ‘CJ’.

“Naked is all about exposing all the vulnerabilities and pain inside you. It’s terrifying and exhilarating at the same time, you’re naked but you’re free.”

Touching, but one can’t shake off the suspicion that he named it so, just to say, as he smugly does, “I will perform my show Naked.”