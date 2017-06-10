Ourselves, in a dark theatre

To look at oneself in the mirror is stressful for most people, because there is no one whose appearance is free of defects. In truth, our private unsightliness only draws us into the human family, and saves us from delusions of grandeur. But when we reject this everyday humbling, then we begin to adopt the tactics of the narcissist. We labour to eliminate our flaws by doing violence to our bodies, and by refusing to be looked at—except from the particular angle and in the particular light that we imagine perfects us.

Moving images, in particular, invite our wariness, because they throw up many more variables to control than, say, the Whatsapp display picture, in which we can yet represent ourselves rightly (as we believe). But if to these moving pictures are tied the requirements of storytelling, our narcissistic body will simply revolt, fearing its own blasphemy.

For this reason, the near-total absence of Indian English cinema, television, and even web fiction, suggests a people swaddled in shame and vanity. Bollywood teems with Westernised, English-speaking actors and directors, yet we never see our community represented on screen. Instead, we are caricatured, as in the recently released Hindi Medium, which shows us more villainously judgemental than even the British captain of Lagaan.

Alternatively, we are simply converted into Hindi speakers, as in Zoya Akhtar’s films, a transformation that warps not only our language but also our character.

Hinglish only

For one of the hallmarks of the Indian English community, which sets us apart from others, is a disposition for intricate conversations with one another, concerning how we are faring as individuals. We do live a lot in our heads, and we struggle to feel at home in our wider environment. But neither the earnest eloquence of our speeches nor the pathos of our rootlessness survives when we are cast as rollicking ‘Hinglish’-speakers, inclined to action more than thought, and to farce more than anything.

To take an example, any real couple, when trying to communicate on vital matters, will begin to speak more and more feelingly in the language of their hearts—in our case, English. Yet, what we see on screen, repeatedly, is the exact opposite. There, precisely as the emotional stakes rise, the English-speaking couple breaks off into Hindi, either to fulminate (if they are on the big screen) or to crack jokes (as is typical of web series). Meanwhile, those myriad situations where we really are halting and evasive and awkward—among relatives in a small-town or in the midst of a religious ceremony—are treated as though they didn’t exist.

All this is untrue to life, except, unfortunately, the life that imitates bad art. We know the age-old parental warning to children who persist in making faces: don’t, or it will get stuck like that. And this is what does happen. The narcissist, bent on concealing this or that limb or profile, soon becomes a frightful sight. And we, by our great shame over our weakness, which is our lack of roots and traditions, and our great vanity over our strength, which is our intellectual and educational attainments, have already spawned many monsters.

Talking heads

We have sent out into this world many pointing fingers, and talking heads, of whom Arnab Goswami is only the most egregious example. These apparitions, who judge and judge, and never pause, except to preen, are the pictures and images which have grown to define our community. In such avatars do we cause mayhem in public, and bring silence into our homes.

How different it would be if we could stand to see ourselves whole; if, in darkened theatres, we watched our own stories. It is no coincidence that many of our Anglicised filmmakers and filmgoers have a special place in their hearts for one Indian film above all others: Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. In that film, we begin to recognise and respect ourselves, an acutely thinking, talkative, and indeed charming people, who happen not to fit in. There, the English-speaking characters relate fluently to each other, and stumblingly to the world outside, and make us see that all this is quite normal—the intelligence and the awkwardness both—that we as a people are not aberrations.

Hazaaron... still awaits its spiritual successor, and it seems that we have lost rather than gained confidence, in the years since. Now, however, is a moment of renewed consciousness, because the Indian English sensibility appears more politically and socially threatened than ever before. There is no better time for our filmmakers to bring that sensibility to the screen, from where it may embolden our own community, and be a light to others.

For ultimately, the tragedy of crippling self-consciousness is that it makes us unable to help anyone. As talking heads, we can only oppress people, or as profile pictures, make them envious. But to be of any use, the Indian English community must be willing to move its whole body, the able and the vulnerable parts together, realising that we raise others up in our strength, only if we first unite with them in our weakness.

The writer has spent the last decade writing novels and wrestling with the things described over the course of this column.