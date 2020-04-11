Online literary festival to feature Devdutt Pattnaik, Allan Pease and more

Manjul Publishing House is organising an online literary festival, featuring authors Devdutt Pattnaik, Allan Pease, Barbara Pease, Rajiv Malhotra and more.

The literary festival will be live on the publishing house’s instagram channel @manjulpublishinghouse on April 11 and 12.

The festival will begin at 4.20 pm with a 20-minute session, ‘The art of writing short stories’ by authors Tino De Sa and Mrinalini Pandey. From 7.30 to 8 pm, Devdutt Pattanaik and Nithin R Upadhyay will discuss business strategies in times of distress. In the final session of the first day (from 8.30 to 8.50 pm), psychologist Vinay Mishra, in a session called ‘Coping with loneliness in these times’, will share experiences of his Antarctica expedition.

Allan and Barbara Pease will start the second day of the festival with a session —‘How to move forward and stay positive’ — from 12.30 to 1 pm. Kavita Kane will speak about women in Indian mythology from 7.20 to 7.45 pm.

About the festival Pattanaik says, “It’s an extension of my Tea Time Tales... engage with readers and general story lovers using technology in these trying times.”

Kiran Manral will discuss with Nandita Bose on the topic, ‘Is adultery the new normal?’

He says about the festival, “It is wonderful that publishers are going the online way to keep conversations about books and reading going in this, the age of enforced distancing. While we might not be able to see our audiences face to face as authors, but we can definitely continue to interact with them via social media platforms and the online lit fests. This keeps us connected with our readers, and that is vital in this time when offline events have come to a complete halt.”

“The online version of a lit fest has its own charm. There’s the comfort of being seated in your home and having conversations reach out across the globe to whoever might be keen to tune in. I am so looking forward to this conversation with Nandita Bose on Sunday evening at the Manjul Online Literary Fest on the very provocative topic of ‘Is Adultery the new normal?’”