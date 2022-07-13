On Thiruvananthapuram: then and now

How the city seems to cling on to days of yore and move at its own pace

Sandwiched between the Western ghats and the Arabian Sea, Thiruvananthapuram boasts of a distinct physiography with its low-lying coastal areas, its varied hills as well as its lakes and backwaters. Being the capital of Kerala, its hosts the political and administrative seat of the State. It is also one of the State’s major IT hubs which by default is quickly transforming the urban space to that of a pan-Indian metropolis. Yet, with all the signs of a rapidly metamorphosing landscape, the city still seems to be moving at its own pace.

A distinct past

Thiruvananthapuram has a unique history compared to the rest of the State. Tracing its political and cultural history from the early 20th century to pre-independence, Manu. S. Pillai, in the introduction to his critically acclaimed work, The Ivory Throne: Chronicles of the House of Travancore, talks about the rise of Marthanda Varma, who saved Travancore ‘from that destructive wave of invasive war that would engulf all else very shortly’. By dominating forces at home, Marthanda Varma set out on a path of conquest and victory at a time when the rest of the region, mainly the Kingdom of Cochin and the Zamorin’s regime, was falling due to the influx of the Portuguese and the Dutch.

Pillai states that Marthanda Varma, taking a leaf out of the lessons learnt by his counterparts further north, chose to establish an amicable relationship with the colonialists which made Travancore the seat of politics it is now. “The fortunes of Kerala’s last prominent princely line were inextricably intertwined in an umbilical bond with the fate of the imperial enterprise in India. So long as the sun did not set on the British Empire, Travancore would endure.”

C. V. Ramanpillai through his trilogy Marthandavarma (1891) Dharmaraja (1913) and Ramarajabahadur (1918-19) fictionalises this intricate history of Travancore through both its internal and external conspiracies coupled with the doomed romance of warring factions.

Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai’s 1965 Kerala Sahitya Akademi winner Eenipadikkal (Rungs of the Ladder) brings us back to earth from royal intrigues. The novel is set in Thiruvananthapuram in the backdrop of the Diwan rule in the 1920s to the election of the first communist regime in the State post-independence. We witness the political climate of that period through the eyes of a commoner who has ambitions to rise through the ranks by hook or by crook.

Thakazhi introduces us to Keshavapillai, born the son of an ordinary farmer trying to make the most of the fast-changing political landscape. Starting out as a government clerk, he proceeds to learn every trick in the book in order to go up the ladder. He forges relationships solely on the basis of their utility in his greed for social and political mobility and eventually becomes a Chief Secretary.

However, with the emergence of the communist government, he is unceremoniously ousted from his seat and quickly descends into oblivion.

The glory of Anantha

The main tourist attraction of the city, its crown jewel if you will, is the Padmanabhaswamy Temple. Even the city’s name, Thiruvananthapuram translates to the ‘City of Anantha’, the presiding deity of the temple.

The sister of the present scion of Thiruvananthapuram, Aswathy Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi, has written a comprehensive history of the temple in Sree Padmanabhaswamy Kshetram (The Temple of Shri Padmanabhaswamy). The royal family of Travancore since the time of Marthanda Varma has been the traditional keeper and manager of the famed temple.

However, ever since it was an open secret that the temple was the resting place of vast amounts of undocumented treasures, making it one of the wealthiest temples in the world, there has been general wariness around the fact that the royal family are the sole managers who have access to such wealth. Fictionalising these debates in a fast-paced crime thriller, Ravi Subramanian’s In the name of God, takes us around the world as officials try to trace an idol smuggling ring all in the backdrop of the bitter legal feud on whether the Padmanabhaswamy temple management should retain with the royal family or go to the State. Things come to a head when the temple itself becomes a target of the smugglers.

Beyond the past

Apart from its grand temples and their splendour, being a coastal town, the sea is fundamental to experiencing the city.

However, for those who depend on the sea for their entire existence, the experience is not quite as pleasant. Under the control of the whims and fancies of the sea, the fishing community mostly live in abject poverty. Veteran journalist Binoo. K. John’s first work of fiction The Last Song of Savio de Souza gives us a glimpse of the lives along the coast; most of them are Christians and Muslims belonging to lower caste groups.

Through the eyes of Savio and Silvy we are taken through the festival at Vettucaud church where Savio makes his singing debut to Bheemapally where miracles happen through the blessings of the saint to the streets of the Palayam market where football goalie cum murderer of pervert men Hamid makes his living. We see how people in the ‘Puram’ (as the city is referred to in the novel) navigate their immediate conditions in constant search for government jobs or in extreme cases like Silvy’s through the garb of the habit. The city with all its intricacies and misery comes alive in the novel almost taking on the presence of a living breathing character.

Writers like John and A. Madhavan provide unappreciated facets of the city in their works. In his novel Krishna Parunthu (Brahminy Kite), often considered to be his masterpiece, Madhavan tells stories about the lives of people in and around the Chalai market, the famous wholesale retail market of Thiruvananthapuram.

There is a need for writers to traverse more into the everyday life of a city which despite its one thousand protests per day still retains its aura as quiet, quaint, and dignified.

Thiruvananthapuram surely has more tales to tell and more places to be explored.