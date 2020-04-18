Observe, detect, eliminate: Hippocrates’ treatises

The poem, ‘Musaddas of Hali’, opens with someone asking the famous physician, Buqrat, to enumerate the fatal diseases. He says that there is none for which there is no cure, except one — the apathy of communities. It is a must-read poem, available in translation. However, we are not discussing the poem here but the physician referred to in the opening lines.

Buqrat is the name by which the Arabs knew Hippocrates, the doctor of medicine who lived around the time of Plato and Socrates, and the Buddha — that is to say, about 400 years before Christ. Modern medicine is actually very modern. Till two centuries ago, even Europe had no idea how the body really worked, how diseases were caused and what cured them.

Treatment was not very different, in say the 1700s, from what it was a thousand years before it. Hippocrates’ theory of the four humors was widely accepted as science and passed down over two millennia.

Scientific outlook

The humors were blood, black bile, yellow bile and phlegm: the body was healthy when these four were in balance. When physicians bled people to cure them, they were trying to restore the bodily balance as per the Hippocratic formula.

It is because his theories survived this long that his impact can still be felt even though the ‘science’ he advocated has been outmoded. To Hippocrates we also owe the word, ‘crisis’. It literally means the moment of progression in the disease when the patient would either die or recover (the word, ‘critical’, in its medical sense, is derived from ‘crisis’). Modern medicine has many Greek words — ‘chronic’, ‘epidemic’, ‘endemic’, ‘gynec’ (woman), ‘cardia’ (heart), ‘opthalmos’ (eye), ‘ped’ (child) — because of Hippocrates.

Hippocrates is said to be the first individual in Europe to separate medicine from religion. Before him, the ill were sought to be cured by propitiating the gods through offerings. Hippocrates brought the scientific outlook to medicine and, of course, to morality. The Hippocratic oath requires doctors to practise ethically and abstain from euthanasia (which is also a Greek word).

The works that have been left behind by Hippocrates, or at least those that are attributed to him, have titles like ‘On ancient medicine’, ‘On fistulae’, ‘On haemorrhoids’, ‘On injuries of the head’, ‘On ulcers’, and so on. This suggests his scientific manner of acquiring knowledge and his classification of ailments based on how they affected individuals.

Tonic for the soul

Here in an excerpt from his series on phrenitis, an inflammation of the brain: “Case 4: In Cyzicus, a woman who had brought forth twin daughters, after a difficult labor, and in whom the lochial discharge was insufficient, at first was seized with an acute fever, attended with chills; heaviness of the head and neck, with pain; insomnolency from the commencement; she was silent, sullen, and disobedient; urine thin, and devoid of color; thirst, nausea for the most part; bowels irregularly disordered, and again constipated. On the sixth, towards night, talked much incoherently; had no sleep. About the eleventh day was seized with wild delirium, and again became collected; urine black, thin, and again deficient, and of an oily appearance; copious, thin, and disordered evacuations from the bowels. On the fourteenth, frequent convulsions; extremities cold; not in anywise collected; suppression of urine. On the sixteenth loss of speech. On the seventeenth, she died. Phrenitis.”

We can see here his attention to detail, which lies at the root of the modern method of systematic observation leading to diagnosis. And so while his cures are now behind us, much of Hippocrates’ method still remains.

As with most things related to ancient Greece, his works were lost and would have remained lost if it had not been for the Arabs, who revived the tradition of Greek medicine. Foremost among them, though he was Iranian in origin, was Ibn Sina, and it was through his work that the Hippocratic tradition was carried on for seven centuries, almost till the beginning of modern medicine.

It is to him that we Indians owe the cooling drink, Rooh Afza, the tonic for the soul. And we are familiar with ‘Yunani’, a corruption of ‘Ionian’, meaning Greek and acknowledging its antecedents.

Aakar Patel is a columnist and translator of Urdu and Gujarati non-fiction works.