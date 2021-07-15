Books

Obama adapts 'Dreams from My Father' for young readers

Former U.S. President Barack Obama’s memoir “Dreams from My Father” will be released in a young adult edition on October 5. Obama had yet to hold any political office when “Dreams from My Father” was released in 1995.   | Photo Credit: AP

More than 25 years after its original publication, former U.S. President Barack Obama’s memoir Dreams from My Father will be released in a young adult edition.

Obama had yet to hold any political office when Dreams from My Father was released in 1995. His account of his early years reached a vast audience after he ran for President in 2008 and is widely considered one of the best books ever written by a politician. Dreams from My Father has sold more than 7 million copies worldwide and has been translated into more than 40 languages.

The young readers edition, announced on Wednesday by Random House Children’s Books, comes out on October 5 and will feature a new introduction by the former President.

“The young man you meet in these pages is flawed and full of yearning, asking questions of himself and the world around him, learning as he goes,” Obama writes. “I know now, of course, that this was just the beginning for him. If you’re lucky, life provides you with a good long arc.”

Obama’s wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, released a young readers edition of her memoir Becoming earlier this year.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2021 8:06:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/obama-adapts-dreams-from-my-father-for-young-readers/article35334899.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY