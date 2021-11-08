Books that guide you to cope with challenging situations in life

08 November 2021 18:17 IST

Boost your confidence, self-esteem and caregiving levels for the elderly with this month’s set of health books

Life After Cancer - The Essential Guide For Patients and Caregivers By Dr.Mrinal Kaushik and Aditya Mohan Wig, Bloomsbury

Cancer has a devastating effect on every family. Patients and their caregivers are often at crossroads searching for the right information and treatment. The recuperation period is also filled with worries and fear. With cancer cases burgeoning in India and morphing into an urban lifestyle disease that remains partially understood, pharmacologist Mrinal Kaushik and World Bank consultant Aditya Mohan Wig, have jointly published an accessible manual that tries to answer every possible question and doubt about the disease. They have deconstructed cancer in simpler terms and corrected common misconceptions about the disease.

The book lists carcinogens that affect us and how each of them takes a toll on the body over the years. Treatment options with pros and cons and how to deal with the psychological aspects of managing the disease are also discussed in the book. For instance, what caregivers can do when chemotherapy has side effects on the patient and how they can also keep themselves strong during the difficult times. An easy read, the book tries to conquer fear, anger, sadness, anxiety and ascertains that in the fight against cancer, nobody should feel alone.

The Power of Hope - The Autobiography Of A Cancer Centre By Anshu Dogra and Dr Digpal Dharkar, Hachette India

An inspiring story of faith, the book is based on how Indore Cancer Foundation was established to transform cancer care for the poor in India. Trained at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Care Center, New York, Dr Digpal Dharkar, dreamt of setting up a world class institution offering latest treatment to the rural poor suffering from head and neck cancers. He writes how it upset him to see that the majority of our population was unable to afford treatment and often diagnosis was left until too late, leading to a high mortality rate.

With like minded medicos and friends he founded the charitable trust in 1988 but it turned into a journey of struggles and obstacles. The book details how he determinedly held on to hope and the last three decades of his service. Since1988, Dr.Dharkar has performed more than 11,000 cancer surgeries, travelling across villages and districts of Madhya Pradesh. This is where I feel at home, he writes. A module that he developed for district hospitals-based radical cancer surgeries also find mention in the book. He has co-authored the book with Anshu Dogra also driven by social service.

You Deserve Better - An Imperfect Guide To Finding Your Happiness By Anne-Marie, Hachette India

British singer and lyricist Anne Marie has penned a practical guide that tells you to love yourself first if you wish to take on the world when faced with adversities. We are often consumed by the worry that we are not good enough or are being selfish in prioritising our needs. She tells the readers to free themselves from guilt-trips. It is important to be just yourself and put your hands up if you are always being told to behave in a certain way, what to eat and what not to wear, she says.

The author writes she was handed down rules to follow but they did not make her feel any better. In her opinion, the simplest tool is to be 'you' and treat yourself with respect. For, that alone enhances self-confidence and self-esteem and enables you to live your dreams, she writes. Anne-Marie does not offer any fairy tale promises but speaks honestly about how to be successful at work and at home, not worry about body imaging or any other criticism that comes your way but seek mental happiness on your own terms.

Anitya- How To Make The Most of Change and Transform Your Life By Gayatri Jayaraman, Hachette India

The adage, change is good, is sometimes difficult to understand and follow. When tough times halt us in our tracks, disrupt the rhythm of our lives and thwart our cherished plans, coping gets challenging.

Anitya means impermanence in Sanskrit. Vipassana cousellor Gayatri Jayaraman tells us how to navigate the pain of change. When we feel embraced by a destructive force, Buddha's four noble truths -- Dukkha (Suffering), Samudaya (the Cause), Nirodha (the Cessation), Magga (the Path) lead us on, she writes. The author weaves allegories, real-life experiences of a cross-section of people and Zen stories that guide the mind and the body to meditative practices. She pushes the reader to challenge their entrenched resistance to change. The cataclysm of change helps us heal and create a new life we seek, she says. Whether dealing with the loss of a beloved, unrequited love, unfulfilling career or any other difficulty, reading Anitya could help you accept change.

The Home Stretch - A Family Caregiver’s Handbook By Sanjay Dattatri, Penguin Random House

In many homes, it is not unusual to see adults sandwiched between parenting and care giving obligations. Here, the author shares valuable insights based on his personal journey. The book is a thoughtful and handy guide that simplifies care giving and equips readers with the tools required to build a safer, happier and comfortable life for the elderly. From tips on maintaining their health and independence to taking care of the bedridden, it highlights a range of topics to meet the progressively complicated needs associated with geriatric care.

Sanjay Dattratri interacted with countless doctors, counselors, senior citizens and caregivers across families in order to transform our outlook towards the aged citizens,who rely on family and friends in their twilight years. It is a sensitive and informative account of what we can do, rather than what we cannot do for our ageing parents, grandparents and other senior citizens.