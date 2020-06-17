Nobel winner Kazuo Ishiguro’s new novel ‘Klara and the Sun’ out in March 2021

Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro will come out with his new novel Klara and the Sun next March which asks: what does it mean to love.

This is the story of Klara, an artificial friend with outstanding observational qualities, who, from her place in the store, watches carefully the behaviour of those who come in to browse, and of those who pass in the street outside, the publishers said in a brief statement.

Klara remains hopeful a customer will soon choose her, but when the possibility emerges that her circumstances may change forever, she is warned not to invest too much in the promises of humans.

This is the first novel by Ishiguro since he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature and will be published by Faber & Faber in the UK, Alfred A. Knopf in the U.S. and Knopf in Canada on March 2, 2021.

Alex Bowler with Angus Cargill acquired the UK & Commonwealth rights, excluding Canada, from Peter Straus at RCW.

According to editorial director Cargill, Klara and the Sun is a stunning novel about the human heart which speaks urgently to the here and now, but from another place.

“As ever with Ishiguro’s writing, it manages to be both thrillingly surprising yet consistent with his whole body of work,” he says.

Ishiguro was born in Nagasaki, Japan, in 1954 and moved to Britain at the age of five. His eight previous works of fiction have earned him many honours around the world, including the Booker Prize.

His work has been translated into over 50 languages and The Remains of the Day and Never Let Me Go have been made into acclaimed films.

He was awarded a knighthood in 2018 for Services to Literature and he holds the decorations of Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from France and the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star from Japan.

In its award citation in 2017, the Nobel committee described Ishiguro’s books as “novels of great emotional force” and said he has “uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world”.