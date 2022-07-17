No clowning around brain freezes

The villain is always keen on disposing of the hero

“Your dad was wearing a very nice kurta yesterday. Any idea where he bought it?”

“He didn’t buy it. My mother did. It was his birthday gift.”

“Your mother has excellent taste. Does she still have that old sewing machine of hers?”

“Not anymore. It was giving her a lot of trouble. So, she disposed it nearly a year ago.”

“She didn’t dispose it, she ‘disposed of’ it. How many times do I have to tell you? Whenever you get rid of something, you ‘dispose of’ it. For example, my neighbour is unwilling to dispose of his old scooter.”

“How about this example? We need to find a way to dispose of nuclear waste.”

“Wonderful example. We need to dispose of the stale food before it starts smelling. By the way, ‘dispose of’ can be used with people as well. In movies, the villain is always keen on disposing of the hero.”

“The murderer had a tough time disposing of the girl’s body.”

“In the past, kings were keen on disposing of their enemies. I heard you ran into my uncle at the supermarket yesterday.”

“Yes, I did. It was a bit embarrassing because I just couldn’t…”

“I know what happened. He told me all about it. You apparently had brain freeze.”

“Brain freeze? What does the word mean?”

“It’s a word mostly used in informal context. When you experience brain freeze, your mind stops working momentarily. It happens suddenly. You forget simple facts and…”

“Does it include forgetting the name of a person you’ve known for a long time?”

“Yes, it does. It could also be that you’re unable to think clearly in a situation. The embarrassing thing is that it usually happens when you’re in the company of others.”

“In others words, it happens in public. Many of our politicians have suffered brain freeze at press conferences and public meetings.”

“That’s a good example. My cousin was confident of getting the job. Unfortunately, he suffered an embarrassing brain freeze half way through the interview, and it was downhill after that.”

“When the police started questioning her, poor Radha had a brain freeze. She became so nervous, she couldn’t even remember her address.”

“The same thing happened to Jai a couple of months ago. He was…”

“Which Jai are you talking about? The one who is always clowning around or the chap who…”

“Clowning around? Does it mean to act like a clown?”

“That’s right! What is it that clowns do?”

“Their main aim is to make people laugh. They do this by acting silly.”

“And that is what the expression ‘clown around’ means — to behave in a silly way. You waste your time by joking around.”

“When my mother saw me balancing a pencil on my nose, she told me to stop clowning around and get on with my homework.”

“That’s a very good example. The kids were clowning around in the dining room, and they accidentally broke the vase.”

“My grandfather is nearly 80. But he enjoys clowning around with little kids.”

“That’s one way to stay young, I suppose.”

“My father was always clowning around. It was a huge influence on me. In my family, everything is turned into a joke.”

— Mary Lou Williams

