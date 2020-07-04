No child’s play: The Parag Honour List is a guide to choosing the right books for children

“What books should my child read?’ is a query often raised. On the face of it, the question should be perfectly easy to answer. The truth is, it’s not. For one, there’s no ‘should’ about making choices. For another, the books ‘I’ consider best may not coincide with ‘your’ idea of best. So how do you arrive at ‘the’ best? You never really can because reading tastes are entirely subjective.

A similar dilemma exists in the world of book awards. While it is heartening to see that finally there are awards recognising the work done by children’s writers and illustrators, an award is still one jury’s subjective choice.

So on what basis do we choose books for our children? It is in this context that the Parag Honour List (PHL) becomes important. Drawn up by Parag, a publication initiative of Tata Trusts, to promote reading among children by supporting the development and dissemination of, and access to children’s literature, the list is not an award or prize.

It is simply a list of books targeting various age-groups, recommended for their overall high quality of content and presentation. It is also an attempt to set tangibly superior standards. In other words, PHL recommends books on its list and books like them as well.

Though formally launched in January this year at the New Delhi World Book Fair, the work on the catalogue had begun in October 2018. Publishers were asked to send a set of books for consideration. While the first list features books in English and Hindi, it is hoped that eventually more languages will be included.

There are two challenges: one is that not enough books are being published in most languages; and second, there’s the difficulty of identifying suitable jury members.

Behind the scene

About 120 books were sent to each jury member for evaluation. A day-long meeting was called in Delhi on August 9 last year, of the jury members and the Parag team, to reach an understanding of the criteria for selection.

Language, content and treatment, plot, balance, timeless quality, values — these were stressed. The creative use of language is an important factor: it is not about simple or complex sentences, but richness, the ability to connect with the reader, the flow, how the reader is invited into the story. As Isaac Bashevis Singer said so succinctly: “Unknown words won’t stop the child; a boring story will.”

A book should make an emotional connect, it was decided — it should be meaningful and joyful, whether straddling real, unreal or surreal worlds. And then there was plot, of course. It has to be strong enough to hold the reader’s attention and lead to a resolution, whatever that might be, however imaginative or questioning. While pushing boundaries and challenging children, the story needs to possess an internal logic and balance, be it of tone, experimentation, text and pictures, perspective.

Universal appeal

The best books are, in essence, universal, relevant across ages and cultures, and appealing to children and adults. They are also deeply rooted in values, even if not explicitly so.

In the case of picture books, it was thought that equal weightage should be given to text and illustrations.

The two language juries met separately in November to make the final selection. The jury members had made notes, and as each book was taken up, it was assessed thoroughly. While a few were unanimous picks, most entailed some discussion, and a few led to heated debate.

One of the issues that was argued vigorously was the question of language: how much slang is acceptable in books for young adults, for example? While some argued that books for children need to set a certain standard in terms of values, the opposing argument was that this is how children speak, so who are we trying to kid? The dust has not quite settled on this subject.

Questions regarding gender sensitivity, stereotyping, caste discrimination, and religious bigotry also came up. In many instances, the context of the story determined how to evaluate these matters. But in any case, it was decided that all of this must be handled sensitively and objectively by writer and illustrator.

Some of the books that made it to the PHL 2020 are (English) A Cloud Called Bhura; Owlet Not Out; Adventures of the Humongoose Family; and (Hindi) Kaisa Kaisa Khana;Ghursawar; Chamanlal ke Payjame. The complete list can be found on the Parag website (https://paragreads.in/parag-reads/parag-honour-list-2020/).

The PHL is ready to become an annual feature; work on the 2021 list has begun. And it looks set to make a qualitative and quantitative difference to children’s literature in India.

The writer is a freelance editor who writes for children.