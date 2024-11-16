NIF Book Prize 2024: Ashok Gopal bags award for his Ambedkar biography ‘A Part Apart’

For Ashok Gopal, winner of the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2024, A Part Apart: The Life and Thought of B.R. Ambedkar, was a labour of love. A history student, he had been researching the life of Ambedkar since 2003, and the biography was published in 2023 by Navayana, which has just finished two decades as an independent publisher of books on caste injustice.

Mr. Gopal’s book was picked from a shortlist of five, including Neerja Choudhry’s How Prime Ministers Decide (Aleph), Radhika Iyengar’s Fire on the Ganges: Life Among the Dead in Banaras (HarperCollins), Kunal Purohit’s H-Pop: The Secretive World of Hindutva Pop Stars (HarperCollins) and Chitralekha Zutshi’s Sheikh Abdullah: The Caged Lion of Kashmir (HarperCollins).

The jury led by political scientist Niraja Gopal called it a “remarkable book” which delves into Ambedkar’s many lives — as a pioneering activist and leader of the Dalits, a tireless political organiser, a writer and publicist, constitutionalist and Cabinet Minister, as well as a peerless economic and political thinker. “Ashok Gopal,” the citation reads, “does full justice to each facet of this extraordinary life, and in so doing he opens a fascinating window on India’s public life in its tumultuous passage to freedom and beyond.”

In this excerpt, Mr. Gopal underscores why Ambedkar’s October 13, 1935 ‘bombshell’ of a declaration — “I will not die as a person who calls himself a Hindu! — marked a high mid-point in Ambedkar’s life.

In an interview with V. Geetha, Mr. Gopal explained his objective in writing about Ambedkar. “I started reading Ambedkar intensively around 2003 — my only objective then was to understand the thought of a person about whom I knew very little. In this learning journey, I began to see that quite a lot of what is written in standard works on him does not match what he himself said. For example, his turn to Buddhism is generally explained without considering his deep thought on religion all the way from his early years, and his concern for providing an ethical base to democracy. I spoke about such gaps to a few friends, and they suggested I should write about it. Fortunately, by then I was in touch with a publisher [Navayana] who was keen to read what I was writing. So, a vague idea took a concrete shape.”

Asked about Ambedkar’s views on religion, Mr. Gopal said: “On religion, we see Ambedkar struggling on many fronts. He wants religion, but not metaphysics. He thinks of religion and morality in terms of universal acceptance, but recognises that he has to choose a particular religion. He wants a reasoned acceptance of Buddhism, but he also wants organised faith.”

Mr. Gopal’s meticulously-researched biography examines Ambedkar’s life through his transformative ideas and actions, and why he will remain relevant as long as marginalised communities fight for rights and equality.

Akshaya Mukul won last year’s NIF Book Prize for his biography of Hindi writer Agyeya (Penguin) and Shekhar Pathak was the 2021 winner for his environmental history The Chipko Movement: A People’s History, translated to English from Hindi by Manisha Chaudhry (Permanent Black). The winner receives a cash award of ₹15 lakh, a trophy and a citation at the Bangalore Literature Festival.