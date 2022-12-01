December 01, 2022 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

The Community Library Project (TCLP) will host its fourth ‘Great Book Giveaway’ (GBG) fundraiser at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, on December 3 and 4.

Thousands of books, across genres, donated by leading publishing houses such as Penguin, Harper Collins India, DK, and others, will be on offer at nominal prices. There will also be a pop-up library featuring read-alouds, theatre, poetry and art workshops for children and adults, and live performances by Rap duo 10Takk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 2015, TCLP is a low cost, people’s initiative that runs three free libraries in Khirki, South-Ex Kotla, and Sikanderpur, Gurgaon, with an aim to facilitate access to books for all sections of society. It has a membership of over 7,000 and a collection of more than 35,000 books.

Part of the Free Library Network

A member of the Free Library Network, which includes 103 library organisations across India, TCLP also has a digital library called ‘Duniya Sabki’, and is now looking to expand hours in all libraries through its ‘Shaam ki Library’ programme.

Writer Mridula Koshy, a trustee of TCLP, says, “The organisation runs free and excellent libraries designed by eminent architects and housing over 35,000 titles as a way of demonstrating that free libraries should be beautiful spaces that welcome all equally.”

For more details, visit: https://www.thecommunitylibraryproject.org

Email: thefreelibraryfestival@gmail.com

Phone: 9820283626