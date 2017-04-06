What’s inside

Alliyaambalkkadavu

The author celebrates famous romantic songs of Malayalam cinema; songs that have become a part of our collective consciousness. Works of noted musicians are analysed in detail. This include hosuehold names such as Vayalar, P Bhaskaran, ONV, G Devarajan, Baburaj, K Raghavan, Abhayadev, Salil Chowdhary, and Sreekumaran Thampi among others. He also lists over 100 such songs in the genre.

Author: VR Sudheesh

Publisher: DC Books

Price: Rs 95

Kalipakam

Based around ‘Vanaparvam’ in the Mahabharata, the novel explores the popular story of Nala and Damayanthi in a new perspective. While Nala goes through trials and tribulations associated with Kaliyuga, Kali, the symbol of Kaliyuga, is banished from all quarters and is therefore seething with revenge. The anecdotes and sub-plots in the tale of Nala-Damayanthi are retold through the eyes of not only Nala, Damayanthi and Kali but also of comparatively insignificant characters such as Kesini, Varshneyan, Sunanda, Dwaparan, Pushkaran and Rithuparnan.

Author: Rajeev Sivasankar

Publisher: DC Books

Price: Rs 225

Cancer Enna Anugraham

Philipose Mar Chrysostom, senior Metropolitan of the Mar Thoma Church, is a cancer survivor. The centenarian writes lucidly about his physical, emotional and mental battle against cancer at the age of 84. Known for his sense of humour, he explains how and why he perceives his illness and treatment as a blessing.

Author: Philipose Mar Chrysostom/Babu John

Publisher: DC Books

Price: Rs 125

Dog Space

A collection of 10 short stories. The author, who is an artist, history buff and journalist, talks about his experiences while staying in Kochi, Delhi and Mumbai. While stories such as ‘Hortus Malabaricus’, ‘Ramadan Nilavu’ and ‘Sara-Sara’ go deep into the life and culture of Kochi, ‘Amar Singhinte Vaachu’ is about the tough life in a village in North India. ‘Agolakambolam’ and ‘November-26’ are set against the farmer suicides in Vidharbha and bomb blasts in Mumbai.

Author: Bony Thomas

Publisher: DC Books

Price: Rs 125

Kushi

In this children’s book the author shares his concerns with the readers about earth and the life on it. The novel, set in West Asia, tells the story of a cat, Kushi, and a young boy. It throws light on the aftermath of environmental pollution and global warming. It also looks at the life of those kids who are forced to live within the four walls of an apartment and are therefore deprived of the pleasures of playing in the open.

Author: Sadiq Kavil

Publisher: DC Books

Price: Rs 110