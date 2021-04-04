Neha Sinha on the magic of the wild and making peace with nature | The Hindu On Books Podcast

In this episode, we are in conversation with author and wildlife conservationist Neha Sinha about her new book Wild and Wilful in which she chronicles tales of 15 iconic Indian species which are in need of conservation.

To celebrate nature’s beauty and to also highlight the trauma that humans are inflicting on animals and birds, is a requisite attribute for those who write about the natural world. Sinha does this with an equitable sense of wonder, grief and balance in this book that is a must read for any nature lover.

Host: KC Vijayakumar, Sports Editor, The Hindu

‘Wild and Wilful’ review: Reading nature