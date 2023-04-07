ADVERTISEMENT

Neev Literature Festival announces fellowship for children’s books

April 07, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

The fellowships will support selected book creators with a grant of ₹6 lakh each for a period of one year to research and write their books

Staff Reporter

Neev Literature Festival | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Neev Literature Festival (NLF) in Bengaluru has announced fellowships for children’s book creators (writers and illustrators). The fellowships, NLF believes, will facilitate high-quality children’s books that authentically mirror Indian lives and experiences. 

Proposals are invited from children’s book creators to produce a book in any genre that has the power to connect with young readers universally. The NLF fellowships will support selected book creators with a grant of ₹6 lakh each for a period of one year to research and write their books.

“In a fragmented market that is swamped with international children’s literature and a publishing ecosystem that has traditionally under-invested in children’s literature from India, the NLF Fellowships aim to fill a gap that will hopefully encourage Indian writers to embark on imaginative, ambitious and research-driven literature for Indian audiences that is rooted in Indianness,” says Kavita Gupta Sabharwal, the co-founder of NLF. 

Apart from the financial support, the NLF fellowships will provide mentorship and editorial support. The fellows are expected to author original books. There is no restriction with regards to the genre - it could be a picture book, a graphic novel, a work of fiction, or non-fiction. But NLF expects the works to contribute to the understanding of India. The fellowships are open to Indian citizens and residents who are persons of Indian origin.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The jury for the fellowship currently includes Neev Trust Founder Kavita Gupta Sabharwal, Ameen Haque, the founder of Storywallahs, and the NLF Director Karthika Gopalakrishnan. The foundation is working towards growing the jury as needed, with litterateurs from India.

The qualified fellows will be announced during the next NLF in October. Last day to apply is June 30, 2023. To apply and get more information, visit neevliteraturefestival.org

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US