My hypocrite reader, my brother: Reading ‘Lolita’ in times of #MeToo

Lolita, light of my life, fire of my loins. My sin, my soul. Lo-lee-ta: the tip of the tongue taking a trip of three steps down the palate to tap, at three, on the teeth. Lo. Lee. Ta.

So far as famous first lines go these are perhaps some of the most sensuous and the creepiest — the second feeling strangely following from the first. But more of that later.

If one work of literature hasn’t aged well in the age of #MeToo (which turns a year old in India this month), it is Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita (1955), a novel detailing the prolonged sexual abuse of 12-year-old Dolores Haze, aka Lolita, by a middle-aged professor of literature, Humbert Humbert. The very synopsis can make us cringe although forced relationships between underaged girls and elderly men are not too unusual in certain parts of incredible India. And why just India — back in 1948, 11-year-old Sally Horner of New Jersey was abducted by a man posing as an FBI agent and raped and abused for almost two years before the crime came to light.

Wolf, wolf

Sarah Weinman’s The Real Lolita, published last year, is a rather cheesy detailing of this case: after putting it together, the author accuses Nabokov of dishonouring Sally Horner further by mining her story for his novel without properly acknowledging it. While her self-righteousness must surely have gained her quite a few followers in the #MeToo months, there’s also the fact that Humbert shows himself to be aware of the incident when he asks, “Had I done to Dolly, perhaps, what Frank Lasalle, a fifty-year-old mechanic, had done to eleven-year-old Sally Horner in 1948?”

The Real Lolita demonstrates the common fallacy that students/ readers of literature are repeatedly warned of — our tendency to equate literature with life. If we can unlearn this habit, the Babri Masjid dispute can be solved in a day.

Nabokov himself had constantly rallied against this folly and explains the mistake with his characteristic mix of sarcasm and poetry: “Literature was born not the day when a boy crying wolf, wolf came running out of the Neanderthal valley with a big gray wolf at his heels: literature was born on the day when a boy came crying wolf, wolf and there was no wolf behind him.” So if we are searching for the nymphet-chomping wolf in Nabokov we will only be disappointed: for the record, the epic love of Nabokov’s love was his wife, Véra, to whom he remained passionately devoted till his last hours and the age gap between them was three years.

Space of freedom

About Lolita, he told the BBC: “Lolita is a special favourite of mine. It was my most difficult book — the book that treated a theme which was so distant, so remote, from my own emotional life that it gave me a special pleasure to use my combinational talent to make it real.”

But in these dour times, when we ashen at the sight of satire and gasp on imagining a writer deliberately playing truant with conventions while dealing with serious issues, Nabokov’s chances of redeeming himself are perhaps slim. But we can make his case nonetheless.

Reading Lolita in Tehran is about an ex-professor, Azar Nafisi — also the author of this memoir — holding Thursday reading sessions on forbidden works of Western literature with seven of her female students in Iran in 1995. What seems like a casual tea party with cookies and pastries is actually an essential space of freedom for the women and their act is one of rebellion against proscription. And Lolita speaks to them not because they want to be Humberts but because they can read the condemnation in its pages.

Nafisi writes, “Every great work of art, I would declare pompously, is a celebration, an act of insubordination against the betrayals, horrors and infidelities of life. The perfection and beauty of form rebels against the ugliness and shabbiness of the subject matter. This is why we love Madame Bovary and cry for Emma, why we greedily read Lolita as our heart breaks for its small, vulgar, poetic and defiant orphaned heroine.” (Speaking of Lolita’s defiance, I am reminded of a scene from Stanley Kubrick’s movie adaptation where Lolita is in hospital and Humbert comes visiting with a bouquet. Lolita, played by Sue Lyons, sneers in that tawdry, middle-America accent, “What gruesome flowers!”, at once bulldozing Humbert’s claims to refinement and proclaiming her sense of self as a teenager naturally more interested in glossy zines than pretentious flowers.)

Robbed of a name

Nafisi’s students relate to Lolita at different levels — one of them recounts how her youngest uncle, “a very pious man”, had sexually abused her when she was barely 11. If by raising a taboo topic the novel encourages the reader to speak of her own hushed-up traumas, we can imagine the spot Nabokov found himself in after publishing Lolita. (Véra reportedly carried a small pistol in her handbag to protect Nabokov from assassination.)

Remember, earlier this year, Turkish authorities had hauled up some authors, including the Booker-shortlisted Elif Shafak, on the charge of promoting child abuse because they depict it in their novels. Great books have always caused totalitarian hackles to rise and it is not difficult to guess why.

Another novel that has been re-examined closely in #MeToo times is J.M. Coetzee’s Disgrace. It is instructive that both Humbert and Disgrace’s protagonist, David Lurie, are professors of literature — which accounts for their way with words, capable of

twisting the reader around to their points of view — and both force much younger girls (in Lurie’s case, his student, Melanie) into having sex with them. Lurie is banished from the university for his crime, but the real punishment comes later when his daughter, Lucy, is brutally raped by a black neighbour.

Disgrace is a bleak, difficult novel, which is also about the historical injustice that is perpetrated by white men like Lurie on the colonised people of South Africa, but at one level Humbert’s and Lurie’s crimes are identical — they rob their victims of agency — and in this they are like all despots, past and present. By taking possession of her body, Humbert robs Dolores of her name and identity. In Disgrace, Melanie lies stiff, uncooperative when Lurie takes her to bed; she lodges the complaint of sexual assault shorty after.

Virtuoso performance

There is no atonement for Lurie, but when he has to accept Lucy’s decision not to press charges against her rapist but to submit to further sexual contact with him in the hope that this will somewhat balance the scales between the coloniser and the colonised, he, for the first time, accepts the woman as a person in her own right who cannot be dictated to and whose body is solely hers to control (and that applies even to one’s offspring). Lurie and Humbert are monstrous because they refuse to acknowledge the separateness of the other. And we stand accused of the same crime each time we want to look away from a work of art just because it is not what we want it to be.

Lolita is an exceptional, perhaps yet unparalleled, novel in being a tragedy which is also a comedy. Even as we know that Humbert is committing a horrible crime we cannot but laugh at his pomposity. And yet, even as we chuckle at Humbert, we sigh at the lyrical perfection of his sentences. I can also picturise some esteemed members of the opposite sex revelling in sentences like, “Overtly, I had so-called normal relationships with a number of terrestrial women having pumpkins or pears for breasts; inside, I was consumed by a hell furnace of localized lust for every passing nymphet whom as a law-abiding poltroon I never dared approach.” Lolita reads us as we read it. If we find it sensuous, we too are creeps like Humbert.

At one point in Lolita, Humbert addresses his audience as “Reader! Bruder!” — which echoes Baudelaire’s “Hypocrite lecteur, — mon semblable, mon frère!” By making his novel a virtuoso performance that we admire in spite of ourselves, Nabokov makes us into Humbert’s brother, bruder, and the implications are damning.

