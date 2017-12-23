‘My body is touched, but never me’; Woman to Woman: Stories by Madhulika Liddle reviewed by Mita Ghose

Somewhere in Madhulika Liddle lurks the ghost of Roald Dahl. The famous sting in the tale, so characteristic of the late British author’s short fiction, is a literary device she uses extensively in her second anthology of stories.

This certainly lends a frisson to the dozen narratives in this compilation, but doesn’t always ignite the spark that elevates some of them from the mundane to the memorable. Creating uniqueness out of an issue that’s perpetually in the news is a challenge the author accepts when she chooses to take up the depressingly familiar topic of oppression faced by women.

Inevitably, there is an absence of novelty in the circumstances in which several of her female protagonists find themselves. Just as inevitably, they resemble each other in fundamental ways: all but one (‘Captive Spirit’) are survivors of oppression in some form or the other.

A sense of place

The difference lies in the nature and degree of their suffering and in their response to the treatment meted out to them. It is here

that their individuality surfaces.

Some inflict torture on their male tormentors when the tables are turned; others resort to murder or suicide as an act of revenge; a few, especially the ones hindered by their genteel upbringing and their what-will-people-say compulsion to maintain the status quo, either surrender to their fate after a short-lived act of rebellion or assert their will by withholding vital truths from those they have faithfully served all their lives.

The most unusual kind of vengeance, however, is the one described by the prostitute in the title story, who confides in her fellow bus passenger, a nun, that she is as celibate as the other woman, because “my body is touched, but never me… what I call my true self”.

Liddle attempts to lend each tale a distinctive character by culling women from different age groups, social milieus and regions as diverse as Assam and Kashmir. She sometimes falters in her efforts to put together convincing back stories for them, but she does have a flair for creating a sense of place.

Consider the languid serenity of provincial life showcased in ‘Mala’ or the oppressive ambience and haunting beauty of insurgency-ridden Kashmir in ‘Poppies in the Snow’. It is apparent that when the author doesn’t feel impelled to aim for starkness by reining in her imagination and the descriptive power that flows from it, she is at her creative best.

Liddle seems to excel in depicting individuals she can relate to. Consider the easy camaraderie of the siblings outraged by their mother’s infidelity in ‘Wronged’; the warmth of the relationship in ‘Mala’ between the three-year-old Ashu and the story’s namesake, a young maid who lights up his life with her word pictures and joie de vivre; and Kamini, the married woman with a promising career in ‘Two Doors’, whose resolve to lead a fulfilling life is insidiously eroded, along with her sense of self, by the subtle but relentless pressure on her to conceive.

Uncomfortable questions

Many a reader will share her frustration, loneliness, rage and grief over the “four years, five IVFs” that have yielded no results. If they react with compassion rather than shocked outrage to the violence of her last, futile act, it is because they have secretly come to believe that in her situation, they might well have done the same.

The emotional impact of ‘Two Doors’ is likely to raise some uncomfortable questions: why must stories of this quality, like ‘The Howling Waves of Tranquebar’ from Liddle’s previous collection, be exceptions rather than the rule for her?

How long will it be before we stop wondering whether the promise of ‘A Morning Swim’, her award-winning submission for the Commonwealth Broadcasting Association’s short story competition in 2003, was a mere flash in the pan and content ourselves with the author’s better-known Muzaffar Jang series of novels featuring a 17th-century Mughal detective?

The author, a Kolkata-based freelance editor, enjoys reading, writing and travelling.

Woman to Woman: Stories; Madhulika Liddle, Speaking Tiger, ₹299