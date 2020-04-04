Mrs. Tweedy sniffs around: Review of Bulbul Sharma’s ‘Murder in Shimla’

The way Bulbul Sharma’s latest book begins, the last thing you would expect is murder and mayhem. It opens with a lyrical description of the heat in the plains, contrasting it with cool Shimla and moves on to introduce Mrs. Tweedy and Inspector Ram Sen. It is pre-Independence era, with World War II raging in the larger world. That chaos doesn’t seem to have touched the lives of the British citizens in Shimla, where tea and dinner parties and gossip sessions continue unabated and the next major excitement is the Viceroy’s Ball.

Then a young woman is found dead right in the house of the Assistant Commissioner of Shimla Hills, William Parker-Smith. Nobody seems to know who the murdered woman is. She had walked in during dinner the previous evening bearing a note from a common friend. While most of the house guests are indifferent to the death, it seems to have a major impact on Parker-Smith’s wife, Helen.

Inspector Sen, who is initially put in charge of the case, is intrigued by the ensemble cast in the house and the fact that his head office in Delhi seems to want this case shoved into the bin. Despite the warnings of his superior, he continues to sniff around. Meanwhile, Mrs. Tweedy, who writes romantic fiction so that she can continue to stay on in India, is also on the job, chatting with members of the household and offering Sen some leads. Am I the only one being reminded of Miss Marple and Inspector Dermot Craddock here?

The only person in the house who cares enough to help the Inspector is Mary, Parker-Smith’s niece. On a visit from England, Mary finds the callousness with which the others in the house treat the murder most upsetting. Her unwitting probing leads her to the truth. Or shall we say, truths?

The resolution, when it comes, is highly satisfactory. This is a must-read for fans of old-fashioned whodunnits.

Murder in Shimla; Bulbul Sharma, Speaking Tiger, ₹399