Minister wins game of thrones: What’s in store for Tantri the king?

(SPOILER ALERT: You might want to read the April edition of Tinkle magazine or watch ‘From Tantri the Mantri to Tantri the King’ on the YouTube channel, Suppandi and Friends, before proceeding with this article)

There is unrest in the kingdom of Hujli. In the bordering town, Kaddur, people are unhappy with their king Hooja and, hence, are pledging their allegiance to an unnamed, powerful ruler. Hooja, along with his minister, Tantri, heads to Kaddur to appease the rioting townsfolk. But in an ensuing chaos, Tantri’s hired assassin, Deadhit, attacks Hooja’s palanquin with a “hydroflame coated stone”. The palanquin’s ablaze. The Raja has gone. In the next panel, we see Tantri shedding crocodile tears next to Hooja’s turban, surrounded by soot and smoke.

The royal guards, impressed with Tantri’s loyalty, proclaim him as Hooja’s successor. And, like that, Tinkle sprung on its audience perhaps its biggest surprise in its almost four decades existence. Tantri the Mantri is one of Tinkle’s most popular and oldest comics. Tantri, hitherto the perpetual minister with an everlasting ambition to the throne, became king after plotting and failing for 35 years!

So, what now?

Akshath Suresh, 10, a regular reader of Tinkle, who lives in Canada, is not impressed with this twist. He says in sarcasm, “For the first time, I am seeing a book or a movie that says a bad guy will win.” His twin sibling, Ananya, echoes his sentiment. “This ruins the entire series. They should not have killed Hooja. Now that Tantri has achieved his dreams, what will he do now? Will he just be stuck on the throne?”

Srija Rajesh, a 36-year-old reader in Bengaluru, too, wasn’t pleased with the latest development in Hujli. “Tantri is a person who tries to accomplish something by devious means. So, what is the moral that the story is trying to convey?” she wonders.

The editor-in-chief of the comic, Rajani Thindiath, has the answers. She says it was an easy decision to make Tantri the king. “We wanted to reinvent a few things and experiment this year. And, this, we felt, was a good change. Because Tantri is the only villain in Tinkle who is loved so much by our readers,” she reasons. According to her, the positive responses to Tantri’s succession to the throne was far greater than the negative ones. “It was absolutely overwhelming. For quite a while, we have been getting mails from our readers to make Tantri the king. He, after all, has worked so hard to get to the throne,” she says.

Rajani likens Tantri to Tom from the popular cartoon series, Tom and Jerry. “Tom is a cat that’s always trying to kill the mouse, Jerry. But we love Tom as much as we do Jerry. Likewise, Tantri’s antics are also loved.”

Bad guy wins

Tantri acquiring the throne, according to Rajani, is not a triumph of evil. “It is like making the naughtiest boy the monitor of the class. It will show how he can handle the responsibilities.”

“Hooja was a time-pass ruler. He was a happy-go-lucky person. But Tantri knows what it takes to get to the throne. And, he has a lot of challenges ahead of him,” adds the editor.

The rebellion within the kingdom, for instance, still has to be suppressed. Tantri will also need to hide the secret of hiring Deadhit to finish off Hooja. Then, there is the mysterious ruler who is trying to take control of Hujli. Hooja’s relatives might not be happy about Tantri becoming the ruler. And, Tantri’s evil friends might also turn against him. The upcoming episodes, according to Rajani, will deal with Tantri’s challenges in his attempt to retain the crown.

The editor also offers a glimmer of hope for the fans of Hooja, the endearing, chubby king. She doesn’t rule out the possibility of a return. “But for now, Hooja’s declared dead. We won’t get to see him in the near future,” she says. For the first time in 35 years, the principal story arc of the comic -- Tantri hatching a plan to kill Hooja -- will change. As more suspense and drama awaits the readers in the upcoming episodes, one wonders: when was the last time a story about competition to a throne was talked about so much?