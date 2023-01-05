January 05, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST

Rukshana Chenoy-Horwood, a first-time author who divides her time between Hyderabad and London, was inspired by Mark Twain’s words ‘never let the truth get in the way of a good story’, while writing her semi-autobiographical book Life on a Postcard. The book presents the journey of Charlotte Baxter, who, like Rukshana, is plucked from her familiar environment in London when her father decides to move to Hyderabad, India.

The family reorients itself to the cultural milieu of Hyderabad. Rukshana recounts, through the eyes of Charlotte, how her father quickly adapts to Hyderabad while her mother tries to stay as British as possible, with meagre success. Charlotte grows up in Hyderabad to find her first love and, after an unexpected play of destiny, moves back to London to join the cabin crew of an airline to travel the world. Life in a Postcard is the protagonist’s recollection of anecdotes, presented as bite-sized chapters, as though narrated to her mother through postcards from her different travel destinations.

Rukshana’s anecdotes could be as pressing as her experience of having to deliver a baby or administering CPR mid-flight, yet, laced with humour. These anecdotes, Rukshana explains, are mostly “word for word” while she admits having embellished a few memories and completely having made up a few others. “While writing the book, I realised that humour had made me resilient. I wanted that to reflect in my writing,” says Rukshana, over coffee at the Secunderabad Club.

An admirer of P G Wodehouse and the comedy of British-Australian actor Miriam Margolyes, Rukshana says she intended her book to come across as a “stand-up routine in the written word.”

Some of the humour pops up when you least expect it. The book mentions that Rukshana has been a corporate professional for 25 years, and hastens to add that she began working when she was three! “I don’t want anyone to know how old I am,” Rukshana says.

Life on a Postcard does not strictly follow a chronological pattern. The first postcard is numbered 30, recalling a challenge she faced when she had to administer CPR to a passenger on a flight, in turbulent conditions. She explains how she was worried if she would be able to administer CPR effectively for the well-endowed woman! “The editors of the book wanted me to begin with an anecdote that would grab attention, rather than narrate a chronological story.” She then rewinds to narrate how she became a part of the airline crew, and her childhood spent between UK and India.

Rukshana’s book was in the works for a decade. She had been penning her thoughts, peppered with humour, in her annual internal letters in the corporate sector. Friends and colleagues encouraged her to write a book. Rukshana was not sure: “I did not think that anyone who does not know my dry sense of humour would relate to what I write. I have also been a private person and hesitated to talk about my life.” However, she shared a draft with a journalist friend who encouraged her to complete the book.

As an airline crew member and later in a managerial capacity, Rukshana had travelled extensively. She drew from that experience of visiting new places, meeting new people, and her transformation. She decided to keep the chapters short, to suit the diminishing attention span in the digital age. There were times she got overwhelmed and almost gave up on the book. One of her close friends, Hyderabad-based fashion designer Asmita Marwa, impressed upon her to see the book through till the end. “She told me that the journey will take a while and I need to enjoy the process.” The feedback she has received so far, she says, has been her biggest reward. “We have been through a pandemic and when someone tells me that they have laughed out aloud while reading my book, it fills me with joy.”

Since the writing process was spread across 10 years, did she grapple with the change in her thought processes and writing style? Was she tempted to rework the portions she had written initially? “The chapters about my younger days were written as an adolescent would. As the book moves to the later years, I kept the writing more mature and sophisticated than rudimentary.”

Rukshana is working on her second book, inspired by her experiences as a sleep-deprived new mother, but says that it will be mostly fictional.

(Life on a Postcard by UK-based Olympia Publishers is available as an e-book on Amazon. The book will be launched at Secunderabad Club, Hyderabad, on January 8, 6pm)