Marriage of heaven and hell: ‘Kitchen Curse: Stories’ by Eka Kurniawan, trs by Annie Tucker and others

It’s only fair to begin with a few warnings. As with the airline captains who say: “Fasten your seatbelts, we are going to experience a certain turbulence,” Eka Kurniawan pilots his narratives with a daredevilry that is deeply unsettling.

For instance, do not attempt to read this collection of short stories that begins with the tale, ‘Graffiti in the Toilet’, unless you feel confident enough to be near such a facility. Kurniawan has a slight obsession with detailing the mechanical effects of the human excretory system. For Indian readers, who would prefer never to contemplate such matters so openly, it’s not just hilarious, but liberating.

Death in the countryside

To pee, or not to pee, is never a question with Kurniawan. One cannot gauge how “Annie Tucker and Others”, who are credited with translating the work into English, tackled the description of the bodily effluvia that are detailed in all their variety, together with the organs related to them. Are there more terms for describing the urge to pee, the sounds, the speed, the

need to martial the urge, as in the story about the girl called Sasha, in Indonesian than in English? Does it have something to do with the tropical landscape where it not only rains most of the year round, but where nature itself seems to heave and surge with unpredictable consequences?

Unless you have read some of his longer works, for instance, Man Tiger, that was longlisted for the International Man Booker Prize in 2016, or any of the other novels, it will be difficult to get the full flavour of Kurniawan’s mysterious and savage depiction of the Indonesian archipelago. It is infused with a desire so intense, so dark with the savagery of unbridled forces that lurk just below the surface of the earth that it can leave you unsettled.

Madness is not a strange affliction. It is quite often the only response to the subterranean tensions that tear relationships apart, much like the volcanoes and tsunamis that have devastated the islands.

Death stalks the countryside. In one of the most disturbing stories, ‘Rotten Stench’, which balls a fist at everyone of us who is happy in the comfort of our sterile lives, one sentence runs into eight pages without stopping. Here, it is not nature that scatters the landscape with the rotting debris of the dead, but humanity in all its naked bestiality and desire to dominate.

Yet after many a storm there are moments of sweetness, a beauty of the soul that reflects the storyteller’s skill. In the almost unbearably vile saga of a tender young woman named Dimples who chooses to be a whore, there is a fairytale ending when we are assured, “And if one night you see a black shadow dancing on the mountainside, that is Dimples, because one evening soon after that she ran off and married a sliver of the moon.”

Sly meditation

To sidestep the narrative for a while: One of the enchantments for the reader, maybe more so the Indian reader, is how effortlessly Kurniawan weaves together aspects of a composite culture where Hindu, Buddhist and Christian names and stories jostle within a somewhat rough and ready Islamic framework. The cover notes tell you that Kurniawan was born in 1975 at Tasikmalaya in western Java, a place known for its “thousand Islamic Schools”. Kurniawan, however, has a deep, almost unconscious, ability to tap into all the secret lores of the islands, especially the animist traditions that underlie so much of Indonesian beliefs.

Anyone who has been to Bali will have seen the famed masked ballets between the Barong, the lion-tiger spirit who represents the forces of good, against the evil Rangda. Need we add that Rangda is a feminine force, often associated with a historical queen named Mahendradatta, who is supposed to have worshipped Durga?

The battle on the stage is one that rages without any resolution for the most part. It suggests that these opposing forces — male-female, day-night, barren-fertile — animate the inner core of every human being. Certainly, in Man Tiger, the young boy, Margio, who grows into a man, has a resident spirit within him.

One of the most enchanting moments is when this spirit comes out and plays with him, part-swan, part-white tiger.

Kurniawan creates a delicate balance between these forces. In the story called ‘Caronang’, the balance between man and beast tips into horror. The Caronang is a dog-like creature that used to exist once. It used to walk on its hind legs and, given a chance, imitate its human owners. Is it a sly meditation on the effect of the archipelago’s colonial past when different agents of the West came to feast upon the Spice Islands?

Like the Barong, Ena Kurniawan leaves the question unresolved.

The Chennai-based writer is a critic and cultural commentator.

Kitchen Curse: Stories; Eka Kurniawan, trs Annie Tucker and others, Speaking Tiger, ₹350