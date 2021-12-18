Mark his words: Cicero’s letters

18 December 2021 16:02 IST

Cicero’s letters contain more details about the people and events of his time than any history book

Marcus Tullius Cicero was one of the most famous men of his time. Born a century before Christ, he was a participant in events that are metaphors for democratic politics even today. As a partisan of the Roman Senate, he opposed the capture of the Roman state by Julius Caesar around 50 BC. He was also a terrific writer — the reason why his works on a range of subjects have survived the centuries, nourishing generations of Europeans.

He was a fine orator and many of his speeches have come down to us in full. Cicero was a great correspondent as well: it is said that his letters contain more details about the people and events of his time than any history book.

One of his correspondents was Titus Pomponius ‘Atticus’ (so named because he liked Athens or Attica). The letters are written in a mix of Latin and Greek, which was the language of high culture for the Romans, in a chatty, conversational manner. A letter from 65 BC opens: “I beg to inform you that on the very day that Julius Caesar and Marcius Figulus were elected to the consulship I was blessed with a baby boy.”

The letters are often long and contain a lot of details. This is interesting because correspondence was rare in that period, when paper or papyrus (which was exported from Egypt to Rome) would be in relatively short supply and expensive. And, of course, writing would require penmanship. Even so, hundreds of letters were exchanged over the decades, taking up 16 ‘books’ in all. Much of what we know about the period (and indeed much of what Shakespeare would use in his plays) comes from this correspondence.

Facing Caesar at the Battle of Pharsalus in 48 BC, Cicero quotes Pompey (the general who was fighting the dictator on behalf of the Senate) as saying, “Let us hope for victory, or death with freedom.” Of course, Pompey loses and flees, instead of dying. Such revelations put flesh on the bones of figures we know merely as names or busts.

On March 15 (the ‘ides’), 44 BC, Caesar is knifed near the theatre built by Pompey. Cicero writes to Atticus: “Good god, the tyranny lives on, though the tyrant is dead.” He looked forward to the letters of Atticus, who was four years older to him. We know this because Cicero writes: “You fear I may think you a gas-bag [but] the longest letter of yours ever seems the best to me.”

Many interesting bits of information emerge. For instance, in July of the same year that Caesar is killed, Cicero writes to Atticus using the name, July, for the month, which had recently been renamed after the dead dictator from the original Quintilis.

Caesar was succeeded by the triumvirate that continued its domination over the state instead of the Republic. Cicero would fall foul of it, leading to his death.

Cicero fought tyranny and dictatorship to his last day. After he was hunted down and killed on Mark Antony’s orders, his hands were cut off and put on display. Antony’s wife Fulvia took Cicero’s head, pulled out his tongue, and stabbed it repeatedly with her hairpin as revenge against Cicero’s power of speech. But of course the power of his written word has far outlived him.

