Mamata Banerjee inaugurates 47th International Kolkata Book Fair

January 19, 2024 01:50 am | Updated 02:10 am IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the 47th edition of the International Kolkata Book Fair. The United Kingdom is the theme country for this year’s fair, which has about 1,000 stalls and is scheduled to run from January 18 to January 31 at Salt Lake’s Central Park here.

At the inauguration, Ms. Banerjee spoke of the ties between the U.K. and India, and said that there were many Indian academicians in the U.K. now, and many were working in companies there. “They built so many things in India. Their architectural marvels are strong and resilient,” she said.

Ms. Banerjee said that nearly 20 countries were participating in this year’s book fair, which has become a big festival for Kolkata.

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, the special guest of honour at the inauguration, described the book fair as the second biggest in the world, and bigger than the London Book Fair. Mr. Ellis also read out lines from from a poem by Ms. Banerjee, who has authored several books, including books of poems in different languages.

“We are delighted that this year marks the U.K. as the theme country for the fourth time at the International Kolkata Book Fair. The U.K. pavilion is designed to immerse visitors in the essence of British culture, highlighting its modern contributions to education, the English language, and the arts,” Alison Barrett, Director, British Council India, said. With numerous speakers from the U.K., and cultural presentations, visitors would be able to explore the best of the U.K.’s education, creativity, and culture, she added.

A stall of The Hindu has also been put up at the fair after a gap of almost 15 years. Several special publications, including The Cholas, The Himalayas as well as The Hindu Book of Editorials are being displayed at the stall. Readers can access several digital products from The Hindu at the stall number 1/29 of the book fair.

Veteran Bengali writer and Sahitya Akademi award winner Bani Basu was honoured with the lifetime ‘Rama Prasad Goenka CESC Srishti Samman 2024’ for her contribution to literature.

