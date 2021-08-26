Madhu Raghavendra’s new collection of poems examines the world in the grip of a pandemic

26 August 2021 10:21 IST

Poet Madhu Raghavendra’s latest collection of poems acknowledges a collective angst born of the pandemic

I don’t mind/ Being the non-essential/ knowing you will come looking/ when things are broken/ and nothing else works

In 2020, these lines surfaced on screens followed by a torrent of shares, saves and likes. An excerpt from Artist, a poem written by Guwahati-based Madhu Raghavendra, the verse spoke volumes on what it means to be an artiste in a world in the grip of a pandemic. Shared widely, including by English actor Amanda Abbington, musician Stanley Grill and others, the poem quickly waltzed its way into becoming a lockdown phenomenon.

The role of an artiste in unprecedented circumstances has been and continues to be debated, more than ever over the last two years. Madhu’s new collection of poems titled Being Non-Essential (published by Red River), recently launched at Amdavadi, Chennai in an event organised by Prakriti Foundation, is an examination of this very question — and of art itself.

“The idea definitely came from the space that artistes were rendered non-essential across the world. It wouldn’t have happened if the poem Artist itself had not spread,” he says. When the popular verse made its rounds, people tried to make it their own — they made music out of it, set it against Russian paintings...the resonance and relatability was palpable.

Testament of the times

Around this time, Madhu also started writing about the importance of art by pointing at ourselves and our conditioning — of how we are taught to view art as a deviation, rather than a necessity. In his poem titled Why Does Art Go Hungry, he uses the allegory of a grasshopper: In the story of the ants/and the grasshopper/ we tell our children/ to learn from the ants/ to fall in line, to follow, to pick a useful trade..

The farmers’ protests and the brutal second wave of COVID-19 that hit India, bound these pieces together into a compendium of reactionary words, says Madhu, who is also the founder of Poetry Couture, a pan-India initiative that attempts to revive the culture of reading poetry and prose.

Poet Madhu Raghavendra | Photo Credit: special arrangement

“Poetry should give hope in times of despair. And shake up society when the things are normal. I also feel that the artiste’s job is to record his time in history. I want people to remember. I started even questioning what art is,” says Madhu who, through Poetry Couture, has always looked at taking poetry out of the shelves.

“Poetry is an everyday exercise and that should be brought back,” he says. The formal style of writing and accessing poetry is what he strives to change, including breaking the notion that only someone with a degree in poetry can become a poet. To that end, Read, a poem from this collection, invites one to proudly reclaim one’s words and read poetry “loud enough to reach beyond the radius of hate”.

Some works also carry hints of visualisation, like the poem titled Covid Helpline: The lines repeat: Please stay on line/your call is important to us. Between the refrains, is an ECG, gradually on its way to flatlining.

Is visualisation an important tool for poetry as a medium? “There are many schools of poetry that have been doing things a certain way. Now, we need to break free and collaborate with artforms. There is opportunity for that now, with digital media.”

His next book, Madhu says, is made from everyday waste — “whatever I find in dustbins, when I am walking on streets and so on. It’s all environment-based. Looking at art in everyday things and questioning them is a very 1950s-60s, pop art-inspired way. I think once in a while, it should come back.”