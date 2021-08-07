Luminous ladies: Abdullah Khan reviews ‘The Wise Woman and Other Stories’ by Mannu Bhandari, trs Vidya Pradhan

07 August 2021 16:00 IST

What makes Mannu Bhandari’s stories extraordinary is the ordinariness of her characters

In her introduction to this collection, author Namita Gokhale aptly points to the “passionless neutrality” of these “quietly told stories.” Iconic Hindi fiction writer Mannu Bhandari tends to maintain a distance from her characters, watching them pursuing their goals without being emotionally involved with them. You will never find her favourably disposed towards any particular character, all of whom are described in the same matter-of-fact tone.

Bhandari is one of the doyens of the Nayi Kahani or New Story movement, which included stalwarts like Nirmal Verma, Rajendra Yadav, Mohan Rakesh, Kamleshwar and Bhisham Sahni, among others. This literary movement of the 1950s and 60s dealt with the dilemmas, frustrations and anguish of the Indian middle class as it tried to come to terms with shifting social mores and moral values.

One of the prominent themes is the changing dynamics between the sexes in light of the emergence of the working woman. Bhandari engages with these social themes without disturbing the flow of the stories. What makes her stories extraordinary is the ordinariness of the characters. None of them is larger than life but you fall in love with them.

Emotional dilemma

Most of Bhandari’s protagonists are middle-class women, who are strong, independent and candid about their sexuality. The opening story, ‘This is the Truth’, is translated from Yehi Sach Hai, which was adapted by Basu Chatterjee into the film Rajnigandha starring Amol Palekar and Vidya Sinha.

The theme is the emotional dilemma of a working woman who vacillates between her feelings for her ex and her devotion to her caring current boyfriend. Bhandari depicts Deepa’s predicament skilfully, without judging her, letting readers reach their own conclusions.

Insightful tips

The eponymous story, ‘The Wise Woman’, is also a story of a working woman who has an affair with her married boss. She hopes that one day he’ll make their relationship official. At the end, she realises that familial bonds approved by society are way stronger than the intimate romantic relations forged between two individuals. Here are her interesting and insightful tips on liaisons with married men:

In this country love flourishes in the bosom of home and hearth, not in the realm of mind and body.

Don’t ever make the mistake of falling in love with married man. Heroes who can sacrifice their wife and children on the altar of ‘divine’ and ‘magnificent’ love are not produced here. Although you will find brave souls who are always willing to straddle two boats.

If you are a married woman, by all means have a romance with a married man. When you get bored you can always go back home.

Fear or worry you need not feel, when love, by marriage, is sealed.

There are other stories along similar lines such as ‘Trishanku’, ‘The Lonely One’, ‘Punishment’, ‘The Tale of a Weak Girl’.

The translator Vidya Pradhan has succeeded in capturing the essence of the original Hindi in most of the stories. But in some of them, the literal translation of Hindi phrases and idioms is distracting, especially for readers like me who are familiar with the original.

The Wise Woman and Other Stories: The Best of Mannu Bhandari; Mannu Bhandari, trs Vidya Pradhan, Roli Books,₹395

