Lucy in the sky with bananas: Kevin Kwan’s ‘Sex and Vanity’ reviewed by Geeta Doctor

The Devil might have been wearing Prada while cooking up COVID-19 but luckily for us, he also invented Kevin Kwan. But you might exclaim, as several of his Singaporean ladies do, “Hiyah! Kwan who?”

There are many ways to describe Kevin Kwan — most recognisably, he is the author of the superhit trilogy that starts with Crazy Rich Asians (CRA). When it was made into a lushly choreographed film of the same name in 2018, it underlined that Singaporean Asians could bling with the best of them while clanging their gongs. Kwan leads the parade by showcasing every bead and bauble, Bottega bag and couturier with haute aspirations, to let his readers know what the privileged one per cent of Singapore are lavishing their money on while also making sure that the ancient bloodlines are safe. Their ancestors might have fled from China but their offspring are most often in the U.S., climbing the social ladder as their Tiger-moms roar after them, “Hiyah! Higher!”

Snacking in Capri

If Kwan had described Chinese-Americans in CRA, here he tells us that Asians marrying any other racial type are termed ‘Hapa,’ meaning ‘half’ in Hawaiian. The heroine, Lucy Barclay Churchill, is one such. On her father’s side the family is old money and Kwan has a wonderful time lampooning them in all their magnificent eccentricity, in particular Lucy’s grandmother, who is fixated on her nose, like the old granny in CRA. Lucy’s ethnic Chinese mother, Dr. Miriam Tang Churchill, is a pioneering geneticist.

Lucy wonders if she is merely a “banana” — yellow outside, white inside — as she meets George Zao, a young man of superb physical attributes (so much so that when he appears at a society wedding of monumental excess on the island of Capri, one of the young women gasps, “He’s a total snack”). Kwan provides some arresting terms for the

arriviste male: there is the “s’mocialite”, the new-money bloke who tends to air-kiss his way around the room, as Lucy’s New York fiancé Cecil Pike does; and there are billennials, the millennials who have become billionaires. Sadly, we may not be seeing many of those any more.

Saran-wrapped sex

Sex and Vanity is the pick me up and stuff me with gold-dusted truffles kind of comedy that is ideal for these stressful times. It’s like being reminded of how blissfully decadent life used to be for those who could afford an apartment in New York’s Fifth Avenue for the winters and a sprawling estate in East Hampton for the summers.

Kwan faithfully delivers what every reader of his has come to expect by this time — each sartorial, gastronomic or ancestral mention is elaborated with notes indicating which educational institutions the one per cent may have attended. I was immeasurably reassured that one of the schools I attended, the International School in Geneva or Ecolint, gets honourable mention, though by way of its Italian subsidiary. I could count myself as aspirational in the Kwan order of things.

So, it’s really a snob’s guide to privilege and position. As for the “sex” of the title, the reader is likely to be disappointed since the Singaporean Kwan prefers to have it Saran-wrapped and a little discreet, used chiefly for advancing his storyline. We may describe it as a form of ‘puppy yoga’ where the practitioners are cajoled into doing complex yogic poses in a room full of pedigreed pups. One of the characters here teaches that fine art.

It’s difficult not to be reminded of the 1961 musical, Flower Drum Song, featuring the delectable Nancy Kwan (no relation, we presume). She played Suzie Wong in the film set in the golden era when Hong Kong was just beginning to emerge from the War: Nancy Kwan was just another version of Holly Golightly, immortalised by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Kevin Kwan may or may not be aware of these connections though he does mention both Suzie Wong and Hepburn, but only as adjuncts to his obsession with dropping names, William Holden’s in the first instance, Tiffany’s in the second.

Kwan has modestly signalled in an interview that he’d like to be compared to E.M. Forster, stating that the inspiration for Sex and Vanity is Forster’s exquisite novel, A Room with a View.For those of us who never considered Forster a hoot, let us admit that Kwan is more Barbara Cartland than Forster, not the least because of his fondness for cheesy endings. Sex and Vanity’s conclusion is of Gorgonzola blue cheese proportions and Kwan manages to pull it off with immense brio. Pass the popcorn, please.

The Chennai-based writer is a critic and cultural commentator.

Sex and Vanity; Kevin Kwan, Penguin Random House, ₹699