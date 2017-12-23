Love talk with a squirrel: The Portable Veblen byElizabeth McKenzie reviewed by Preeti Zachariah

When Veblen Amundsen-Hovda, “independent behaviorist, experienced cheerer-upper and freelance self, who was having a delayed love affair with world due to an isolated childhood and various interferences since”, calls her mother Melanie C. Duffy to inform her that her boyfriend, neurologist Paul Vreeland, had asked her to marry him, Melanie’s reaction is rather unusual. “Doctors abhor me because I don’t kowtow to them,” she says.

Melanie C. Duffy is possibly author Elizabeth McKenzie’s most brilliant character, a squirmingly narcissistic, decidedly unmaternal hypochondriac, whose foibles have been etched with a lavish, almost-Dickinson hand. “I’m very interested in medical matters, having a complicated medical history myself,” she tells Paul on their first meeting, adding, “I’ve received atrociously condescending treatment… It’s a wonder cads like this stay in practice.”

Understandably enough, Paul is not particularly taken with Melanie or she with him. Truth be told, the good doctor tends to lean toward obnoxiousness too. He is ambitious, slightly pretentious, even a wee bit of a social climber, but he does indeed love his fiancée, Veblen, named after Norwegian-American Thorstein Veblen (a man who, rather tellingly, is most famous for having coined the term, “conspicuous consumption,” something that Paul appears to have a penchant for).

In The Portable Veblen, everything is decidedly fey, bedlamic even: the characters, the plot, the landscape. But the fantastic prose and humour pull it all together, and how.

Veblen is a lovable protagonist, an Ariel-like child-woman whose most meaningful conversations are with a squirrel (she is obsessed with them, much to Paul’s trepidation). The book opens with their engagement.

From there the story spirals into a wildly funny series of situations that include encounters with Cloris, beautiful, blonde but evil (think Basic Instinct meets big pharma), an anthropomorphic squirrel and Paul and Veblen’s highly dysfunctional families. True love unearths itself from this mayhem to culminate in a wish-fulfilling wedding.

The Portable Veblen; Elizabeth McKenzie, Fourth Estate, ₹499