  • In  These Seats Are Reserved (Penguin) , Abhinav Chandrachud traces the history and making of the reservation policy. How were groups defined for reservations? He delves into debates that took place on this matter in the Constituent Assembly, the Supreme Court and Parliament and examines several contentious issues.
  • From smartphones and computers, game theory to evolutionary biology and nuclear weapons – all bear the fingerprints of John von Neumann. Ananyo Bhattacharya explores how a combination of genius and unique historical circumstance allowed Neumann to sweep through so many different fields of science in  The Man from the Future: The Visionary Life of John von Neumann (Penguin).
  • Sixteen-year-old Sashi wants to become a doctor. But over the next decade, as a vicious civil war subsumes Sri Lanka, her dream takes her on a different path in V.V. Ganeshananthan’s  Brotherless Night (Penguin Viking).
  • Following a Prayer (Westland Books) by Sundar Sarukkai, a story about reclaiming voice, agency and faith, is set in rural Karnataka and traces the story of three young girls and a day that changes their lives forever.