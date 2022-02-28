Jishnu Menon’s Brutal Beauty underlines how Bengaluru may be losing its charm

‘Brutal Beauty: Aesthetics and Aspiration in Urban India’

Jisha Menon, an author who grew up in Bengaluru, has seen the city transform from a garden city to being an IT hub. Looking critically at the process of the city’s transformation through her new book, Brutal Beauty: Aesthetics and Aspiration in Urban India, published recently by Northwestern University, Jisha Menon has explored a range of artworks created by artists who draw attention to the proliferating social implications of world-class city projects.

Currently a theatre professor at Stanford University, California, where Jisha Menon has explored through the concept of neoliberalism, how a post-colonial city like Bengaluru transformed into a bustling global metropolis after the liberalization of the Indian economy.

Author Jisha Menon | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Having stayed in Bengaluru for the better part of her life, Jisha feels that the city has undergone significant transformation post-1991. “Bengaluru was once described as a garden city evoking images of rest and retreat. Now it is a 24/7 city that demonstrates a heightened velocity of transnational traffic in capital, media, information, commodities, and people,” Jisha says, in an email interview with The Hindu.

For Jisha, who has critically examined the real estate projects in and around the city, and their impact on the environment, Bengaluru has become one of the best examples of the paradigm shift in the wake of liberalization. Many independent structures in the city are torn down are replaced by apartments. Jisha Menon, who has explored questions of real estate transformation through select artworks, feels that these transformations have certainly eroded earlier ecosystems and been replaced by newer ones.

Menon says, “For example, artist Surekha has explored the impact of the demolition of homes in her work, They Had Their Homes Here (2008-09). Surekha visually superimposes a line drawing of a simple house against a range of photographs of home demolitions. She documents the impact of these demolitions as prior tenants sit listlessly on the rubble with their belongings strewn on the ground where their homes once stood. This scene of eviction, Surekha reminds us, lays the foundation for the emergent aspirational homes in the metropolis.”

After the city underwent significant changes in its real estate sector, the impact of urbanization on the city is very evident, feels Jisha. She says that the environmental costs of growth in terms of deforestation, pollution, and waste have been monumental.

“For example, artist Krishnaraj Chonat’s installation, My Hands Smell of You, refers to the lingering odour of electronic waste, which is mounted on the ceiling like a giant chandelier. His artworks look at the deleterious consequences of e-waste,” she adds.

Bengaluru’s rapid growth, especially vertically, has raised questions on the need for development and whether it should be inclusive. Jisha Menon says that we should consider whether “development” in terms of growth, accumulation and personal self-interest is integral or whether we have come to naturalize it and see it as an index of progress and success.

“We should look at the idea of “de-growth”, the concept of reducing extraction of resources and redistributing existing resources,” says Menon.

Jisha Menon adds that beautification of the city is used to justify the demolition of older buildings and historical sites. “In the name of beautifying the city, its natural resources are depleted, and it is used to marginalize and dispossess its less privileged citizens, and deteriorate its environment.

Brutal Beauty: Aesthetics and Aspiration in Urban India is available online and in paperback edition.