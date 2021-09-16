Longlist announced for the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2021

In its fourth year now, the prize builds on the New India Foundation’s mission of sponsoring high-quality research and writing on all aspects of India

The longlist for the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2021 has been announced by New India Foundation. The prize, now in its fourth year, celebrates excellence in non-fiction writings on modern and contemporary India. This year’s longlist of 12 books (in alphabetical order) is:

Muscular India: Masculinity, Mobility & the New Middle Class by Michiel Baas (Context, Westland)

The Death Script: Dreams and Delusions in Naxal Country by Ashutosh Bhardwaj (Fourth Estate, HarperCollins Publishers)

India’s First Dictatorship: The Emergency, 1975-77 by Christophe Jaffrelot & Pratinav Anil (HarperCollins Publishers)

Brand New Nation: Capitalist Dreams and Nationalist Designs in Twenty-First-Century India by Ravinder Kaur (Stanford University Press)

India’s Founding Moment: The Constitution of a Most Surprising Democracy by Madhav Khosla (Harvard University Press)

Sebastian & Sons: A Brief History of Mrdangam Makers by T.M. Krishna (Context, Westland)

The Greater India Experiment: Hindutva and the Northeast by Arkotong Longkumer (Stanford University Press)

I Could Not Be Hindu: The Story of a Dalit in the RSS by Bhanwar Meghwanshi; Trans. Nivedita Menon (Navayana)

Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism by Dinyar Patel (Harvard University Press)

Gandhi in the Gallery: The Art of Disobedience by Sumathi Ramaswamy (Roli Books)

The Coolie’s Great War: Indian Labour in a Global Conflict 1914-1921 by Radhika Singha (HarperCollins Publishers)

Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi by Vinay Sitapati (Penguin Random House)

This year’s longlist was selected by an eminent jury including political scientist Niraja Gopal Jayal, entrepreneur Nandan Nilekani; historian Nayanjot Lahiri; entrepreneur Manish Sabharwal; and historian Srinath Raghavan. The Jury says: “We are delighted with our longlist which is not merely a collection of outstanding books, but is also incredibly diverse, as it covers more than a century of modern Indian history, and encompasses several genres: biography and autobiography, politics and history, art and music, gender and society.”

Instituted in 2018, the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize carries a cash award of ₹15 lakh and a citation. It builds on the New India Foundation’s mission of sponsoring high-quality research and writing on all aspects of India. Last year, the prize was jointly awarded to Amit Ahuja for his debut, Mobilizing the Marginalized: Ethnic Parties without Ethnic Movements (Oxford University Press) and Jairam Ramesh for his biography, A Chequered Brilliance: The Many Lives of V.K. Krishna Menon (Penguin Random House).

The shortlist of six titles will be announced in the last week of October.