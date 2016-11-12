Fine Print

The first-ever colour photo-biography on Mahatma Gandhi is out on stands. Mahatma Gandhi’s Life in Colour, compiled and published by GandhiServe India, contains 1,281 photographs across 692 pages and weighs around 6.5 kg. The book is priced at Rs. 7,500 and is available with select distributors.

Jaipur Literature Festival 2017 is launching a blogging competition and invites entries from blog writers, vloggers and photo-bloggers (contestants must be over 18 years old). The winners, shortlisted from the very best entries of the three competitions, will travel to attend the Festival in January 2017 as official festival bloggers. Selected entries will also be published on the JLF website and related websites and partners sites throughout the competition. For more details, visit jaipurliteraturefestival.org.

The seventh annual Tata Literature Live! festival will be held from November 17-20. The event will include talks, performances, readings, and discussions featuring writers and thinkers and will be held at Prithvi Theatre and NCPA in Mumbai. For more details, visit www.litlive.in.

After a successful 71-year run, Lucknow’s iconic Ram Advani Booksellers shut shop last Sunday. The family-run enterprise decided to end operations after the death of its 95-year-old owner, Ram Advani, in March.

William Collins has acquired world English language rights to U.K. news anchor Cathy Newman’s “free-wheeling history of the women who made modern Britain.” The book, set to be published in 2018, will look at the “dramatic transformations” that have occurred in women’s lives over the last 100 years.

Solar Bones by Mike McCormack, written in a single novel-length sentence, has won the £10,000 Goldsmiths Prize 2016 for “boldly original fiction”. McCormack is the fourth winner of the prize founded in 2013, and the third Irish writer to win since the prize began. Other books in the running were Transit by Rachel Cusk, The Lesser Bohemians by Eimear McBride, Like a Mule Bringing Ice Cream to the Sun by Sarah Ladipo Manyika, Hot Milk by Deborah Levy, and Martin John by Anakana Schofield.

Michael Joseph, an imprint of Penguin Books, has appointed Ione Walder, commissioning editor at Pavilion, as its new cookery commissioning editor. Walder replaces Lindsey Evans who left Michael Joseph to launch a new lifestyle imprint. Walder has edited and published authors including Gordon Ramsay, Lorraine Pascale and James Martin.

Bloomsbury’s group UK sales director David Ward has announced he will leave the company “for pastures new” at the end of the year. One of Bloomsbury’s first employees, he joined as a sales representative in 1987 and went on to handle wholesale businesses in the UK. He was part of the team “that took J.K. Rowling out to the trade.”