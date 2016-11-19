Fine Print: Weekly highlights from the world of words

The 2016 edition of Penguin India’s Annual Lecture will be delivered by American writer Jeff Kinney. He is the author of the popular Dairy of a Wimpy Kid series and also designs online games for children. He will be speaking in Delhi on 6 December and in Mumbai on 7 December.

David Fickling Books has unveiled Daemon Voices: Essays on Storytelling, a collection of essays by Phillip Pullman. The book, which is set to be published next year, features Pullman’s previously published articles and essays about stories and the art of storytelling.

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore estimate that Indian academics spend close to $2.4 million every year to publish in open access (OA) journals which charge article processing fees. The usage of OA journals within Indian academia has increased significantly in the past five years with PLOS One and Current Science being the two most popular options.

American publisher Simon & Schuster has announced its first list of Indian titles, ahead of their launch next year. Headlining the list are politician Jairam Ramesh, poet Keki Daruwalla and journalist Samanth Subramanian. Among the other authors featured in the announcement were new voices like Prayaag Akbar, Natasha Badhwar, Priyanka Dubey and Priya Sehgal.

Lyricist and writer Gulzar has been chosen as the Tata Literature Live Poet Laureate for the year 2016. The award will be presented to the Oscar and Grammy award-winning artist at the inaugural function of the festival on 17 November in Mumbai. Gulzar will deliver an ode to Shakespeare at the function as this year marks the 400th death anniversary of the bard.

Britain’s former Prime Minister David Cameron has signed a deal with William Collins, an imprint of HarperCollins to write a tell-all book on his time in office. The book, which is expected to be published in 2018, will cover Cameron’s family life during his time in Downing Street, his controversial foreign policy decisions, the Scottish independence vote, and his decision to call a referendum that lead to Britain’s exit from the European Union and eventually, his resignation.

Trinidadian poet Vahni Capildeo is in the running for the TS Elliot Award, the UK’s most prestigious prize for poetry. Measures of Expatriation, which had won her the Forward Prize in September, is one of 10 collections in the running for the prize. The winner will be announced in January 2017.

A love story penned by renowned fantasy author J.R.R. Tolkein is set to be published next year. The story, set in Middle Earth, tells of the romance between Beren, a mortal man, and Luthien, an immortal elf. The book was originally written in 1917 by Tolkein, following his return from the Battle of Somme.