  • How did the dilution of Jammu and Kashmir’s status on August 5, 2019, impact the 1.4 crore people on the ground? In  A Dismantled State: The Untold Story of Kashmir after Article 370 (HarperCollins), journalist Anuradha Bhasin chronicles the state of the Valley after the alteration, and how the revoking of Articles 370 and 35A have reshaped the region’s social, economic and political dynamic. 
  • Rajeev Bhargava’s new book,  Between Hope and Despair (Bloomsbury), is a collection of essays that probes deeper into the meaning of India’s constitutional democracy and analyses whether various components of democratic machinery viz-a-viz the judiciary, executive and legislature are functioning within the ethical framework of India’s founding narrative. 
  • Bounded by dense Kodagu forests on the south and west, and rivers on the north and east, Perumbadi, at the border between Kerala and Karnataka, has hidden itself from the world. Its very isolation has attracted varied settlers from south Kerala over the years, as Vinoy Thomas writes in his Sahitya Akademi winning novel  Puttu. Now, the English translation,  Anthill (Vintage) by Nandakumar K. is out – it’s a story that questions moral codes that bind society.
  • The Greatest Marathi Stories Ever Told (Aleph), selected and edited by Ashutosh Potdar, features established literary masters such as Gangadhar Gadgil, G. A. Kulkarni, Baburao Bagul, Kamal Desai, Vilas Sarang, Anna Bhau Sathe, Urmila Pawar, Jayant Narlikar, Hamid Dalwai, and others. The stories are melancholic, sarcastic, humorous, elegant, and experimental—together, they showcase the range, variety, and vibrancy of the Marathi short story and the famed Marathi literary tradition. 