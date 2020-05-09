Satire Books

Like an ideal in the sky: Review of Amit Majmudar’s ‘Soar’

A witty novel that inspires us to soar over earthbound strife

Reading Indian-American author Amit Majmudar’s novel Soar during the lockdown, with the pandemic being given nationalist and communal turns in the U.S. and India, was strangely cathartic. It served as a buoyant reminder of the pettiness of every kind of division.

Soar has a fantastic premise — it follows the fortunes of two “good-for-nothing” soldiers from Junagadh — a Gita-carrying Bholanath and a Quran-carrying Khudabaksh, both fighting for the British-Indian army in Europe during World War I — as they drift over the continent in a hot air balloon, in a surveillance mission gone awry.

Given the unconventional setting, it takes time to settle into the story. But the reader is helped by a lucid, picturesque style supported by strong imagery. The narrative often lapses into 70s’ Bollywood clichés — our heroes are saved from bullets by the Gita and Quran in their pockets — but you end up enjoying it. Khudabaksh and Bholanath’s bromance gives us hope and you root for them.

The two soldiers are accompanied by a scripture-eating squirrel aptly named Kabira; a wounded pigeon who gets a paper wing; caterpillars in the process of becoming butterflies; two sticks that take root to become trees in the basket of the balloon — all metaphors for man wrecking nature and for how the earth is not the domain of mankind alone.

Soar uses its absurd happenings to make a searingly satirical commentary on war, nationalism and religion. The witty conversations between the two soldiers are based on keen observations — you are reminded how followers of all religions talk to god in a language they often don’t understand, how you cannot tell salt apart from sugar when they are mixed together but they can be reason enough to create two countries, Saltistan and Sugaristan, with the people of the two waging a war on each other.

The balloon that soars in the sky becomes an escape from the madness raging below, the floating utopia we want to take shelter in.

Soar; Amit Majmudar, Penguin Viking, ₹499

