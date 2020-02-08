Like a slow, sad song: Pankaj Kapur’s ‘Dopehri’ reviewed by Vineetha Mokkil

Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur successfully dons the hat of a novelist with Dopehri, originally written in Hindustani and now translated into English. Kapur had performed Dopehrimore than 50 times on stage in India and abroad before it appeared in book form.

This slim, elegantly designed novella set in Lucknow has a big heart. The story revolves around 65-year-old Amma Bi, who lives all by herself in her huge, desolate Lucknow haveli. With nothing but her late husband’s life-size portrait and vintage car for company, Amma Bi is staring at the abyss of loneliness. Her house help, Jumman, whom she “doesn’t like one bit”, happens to be the only one “who saw and heard her in her old age”. Though Amma Bi has dedicated her life to family and relationships, she finds herself painfully alone at this stage of her life.

Every evening, she hears the sound of phantom footsteps in her courtyard. Every night is a burden, every waking hour a pain. Kapur paints Amma Bi’s interior landscape poignantly. Her melancholic phase followed by her life-affirming transformation — thanks to the arrival of Sabiha, a lively young woman whom she takes on as tenant and grows very close to — is convincingly portrayed.

The city of Lucknow, as much a character as the cast of the novella, comes alive in Kapur’s descriptions. The grandeur of Lucknow’s monuments, the hustle and bustle of the city, the kites flying in the bright blue sky are all captured in cinematic detail. Flashes of insight add texture to the setting and make it an integral part of Amma Bi’s story.

Dopehri is well-paced for the most part. But Kapur rushes to tie up loose ends and reach a satisfying resolution towards the end. The languid pace of the initial part is to be savoured.

Like a slow, sad song, it reaches the reader’s heart, lingering long after you stop turning the pages. Anyone who has endured loneliness and found companionship and hope in unexpected places is sure to relate to these characters and be drawn into this book.

The writer is the author of A Happy Place And Other Stories.

Dopehri; Pankaj Kapur, trs Rahul Soni, HarperCollins, ₹299