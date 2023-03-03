Life in the in-between: the stories in Tomorrow’s Parties offer a glimpse of what living with climate change may look like

March 03, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 08:49 am IST

This year is when the United Nations will do a “global stocktake” of the climate, “when countries will review progress towards the Paris Agreement goals, including the goal of keeping global warming to well below 2°C”.

Climate reports are produced by hundreds of scientists, drawing data from thousands of sensors all over, and above the planet. But there are other kinds of reports as well, drawing not from instruments, but from the imagination of science-fiction (SF) writers.

This fascination with the weather and climate has been present from the beginning of the genre. One of the very first SF stories to deal with this theme was penned in 1896 by the scientist Jagadish Chandra Bose (a few years after a Jules Verne novel which featured geo-engineering). In Bose’s story, a massive cyclone threatens to wipe out Calcutta, until the scientist hero, through the judicious use of hair oil applied on the turbulent sea, nips it in the bud.

Similar stories of improbable wisdom and wild truths find space in Tomorrow’s Parties: Life in the Anthropocene brought out by MIT Press as part of their annual ‘Twelve Tomorrows’ series, which looks at the “impact of developing technologies in the near, and not-so-near future”. Published last August, the book became available in Indian bookstores early this year.

Living with climate change

Editor Jonathan Strahan in his introduction puts man-made climate change front and centre, calling it the “defining problem of our time”. The anthropocene in the title refers to the current geological period, usually dated from the dawn of the industrial revolution when mankind’s activities began to take a significant toll on the planet. This new epoch is viewed through the lens of 10 writers with 10 original stories, offering a “glimpse of what life might be like... however bleak, as we live with climate change”.

Kim Stanley Robinson, in a long interview with which the book opens, talks about SF’s “double action” as both prophecy and metaphor for our times. An SF anthology seems an ideal vehicle to make sense of climate change, a process so complex and layered, that it has been classed as a “hyperobject”, a term coined by philosopher Timothy Morton to describe “a hypothetical agglomeration of networked interactions with the potential to produce inescapable shifts in the very conditions of existence.”

Rather like the blind men perceiving the elephant in the parable, we see glimpses of this entity. For instance, its smell, which is that of burning forests, where “the air rasps her throat, and the campfire smell fills her nose”. We are also able to leap into the future and view from the vantage of our present and past.

A character in one of the stories says that he “never cared for people much” as he was “born in the first pandemic and missed most of high school because of the second”. In another, a schoolboy is studying a chapter in his history textbooks called ‘Apocalyptic Times: 2020-2030’. People in the stories look back with yearning to their childhoods in the 90s, which is seen as a time of paradisal plenty.

New landscapes and peoples

Many of the stories are set in new landscapes, what one character describes as “the intertidal”, which is “the drowned space swallowed by the rising water”, or amidst floating islands of plastic trash, which become havens for refugees and outcasts.

Similarly, characters are calling up their “overlays”, information projected directly onto the retina, or tapping their wrist screens, or talking to AI “orchestras”. Just as the landscape is between sea and land, the personas are split between the physical self and an ocean of data. The anthology firmly embraces hope; there is no trace of Hollywood-style disaster porn, solutions are offered and all the characters are constantly striving to change their situation, typically using science.

The anthology itself somewhat underserves India and other countries on the frontline of climate change. Apart from Bangladeshi author Saad Z. Hossain, whose story introduces caste into the equation, most of the others are American or Australian writers.

Though contemporary Indian SF writers have plenty of material to write about thanks to the worsening climate crisis, their reflex will be to draw on the well of images from our past, from the puranas and epics, which are replete with imagery of extreme weather events. The depictions of pralaya with “rains (that) will start pouring down in streams as thick as the trunk of an elephant” and droughts that scorch the earth making it “look like the back of a tortoise” will perhaps form the basis of a new kind of fiction.

Tomorrow’s Parties: Life in the Anthropocene Ed. Jonathan Strahan MIT Press ₹1,454

The writer is a freelance journalist and graphic novelist.