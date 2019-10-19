LGBTQIA+ literature is helping dispel myths about alternative sexualities

The tussle between nativists, who say all writing should be in the mother tongue, and Indian-English writers, who continue to write defiantly in a colonial tongue, is a long-standing one.

There is, however, a third category — the bilinguals. They write both in English and in an Indian bhasha, especially if they are not from minority religions like Christianity, Islam, Judaism or Zoroastrianism, as indeed Eunice de Souza, Imtiaz Dharker, Nissim Ezekiel and Adil Jussawalla are. Likewise, Keki Daruwalla, Gieve Patel and Hoshang Merchant.

Other selves

Arun Kolatkar and Dilip Chitre wrote in both English and Marathi. A.K. Ramanujan translated poetry from Tamil and Kannada, while Jayanta Mahapatra translates poems from his native Odia. Mahapatra even goes to the extent of calling himself an Odia poet in English.

The inherent bilingualism of many Indian-English poets is best brought out by Kamala Das who wrote: I speak three languages, write in two, dream in one.

Adil Jussawalla once said, although he is monolingual, his ears register four languages every day — Bombay English, Bombay Hindi, Marathi and Parsi Gujarati.

At a conference in Pune, Chitre, in response to an audience question, compared his bilingualism to bisexuality. The audience laughed.

To use ‘bisexual’ to describe ‘bilingual’, given today’s context, inevitably implies that one half of the bisexual person — the heterosexual side — is legitimate, while the other half — the homosexual side — is illegitimate. When Chitre compared bilingualism to bisexuality, Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalised “carnal intercourse against the order of nature,” was still very much in force.

Thus, as a bilingual poet, Dilip Chitre was suggesting that one of the two languages that he wrote in, Marathi, was legitimate but the other, English, was illegitimate.

‘Shakuntalas in skirts’

Chitre explained that his Marathi poems were household poems, and everyone who spoke the language knew of them; he never had trouble finding a publisher for his Marathi poetry. At sahitya sammelans, Chitre’s readers were delighted that he had invigorated Marathi with his writings. For Chitre, thus, his Marathi works reflected his ‘heterosexuality’.

His English poetry on the other hand, Chitre said, was an outsider, an oddity, like homosexuality. Probably not understanding the nuances, his fans often frowned at those poems. They wondered why he perversely wrote in the colonial language when he could write with such flair in his mother tongue.

Chitre’s comparison made me recall Marathi writer Bhalchandra Nemade’s flippant comment that when Arun Kolatkar wrote Jejuri after a visit to a temple, his state of mind was akin to someone attending a Juhu beach cocktail party. For the puritanical Indian, homosexuality and cocktail parties are equally decadent.

More than a decade after Chitre compared bilingualism to bisexuality, Arvind Krishna Mehrotra uses the same metaphor in an essay in A History of Indian Poetry in English (Cambridge University Press). Mehrotra, however, goes one step further, expanding the metaphor to include the entire LGBTQIA+ community. He describes Indian-English poets as “Shakespeares in saris, Shakuntalas in skirts, poets in drag… and the LGBT community of Indian literature.”

By dragging in transvestitism and cross-dressing, Mehrotra seems to imply that nothing is as it seems. Is Mehrotra saying that Indians who write in English are not to be taken seriously? This comes dangerously close to the nativist position that sees Indian-English writing as inauthentic, even insincere, and only writing in the regional languages as authentic.

As much as this is a problematic depiction of Indian-English writing, what is worse is that both Chitre’s and Mehrotra’s metaphors amount to homophobia. Mehrotra includes the works of both Agha Shahid Ali and Vikram Seth in The Oxford India Anthology of Twelve Modern Indian Poetsbut there isn’t a single reference to the theme of homosexuality in their verse.

Irresponsible metaphors

Yet, that this aspect is undoubtedly present in their work is proved by Hoshang Merchant’s critical study, Forbidden Sex, Forbidden Texts: New India’s Gay Poets, in which there is a chapter each on Shahid Ali and Seth. Both Shahid Ali and Seth figure in Merchant’s recent book, Gay Icons of India.

If language is phallocentric, it is also heterocentric. While there are no words of abuse to describe heterosexuals, there are several for the queer community — homo, pansy, faggot, dyke, gandu, eunuch, sixer, chakka. A poem by Dalit poet Namdeo Dhasal in Yaraana: Gay Writing From South Asia is called ‘Gandu Bagicha’. Irresponsible metaphors, such as those used by Chitre and Mehrotra, do nothing to lessen the homophobia.

Indian mythology has long celebrated the concept of ardhanarishwara — the coexistence of the masculine and the feminine in every human. Stories such as Shikhandini’s female-to-male transformation are plenty and even the Kamasutra refers to the third gender. Yet the man-woman binary persists in literature. This has succeeded in invisibilising the LGBTQIA+ community and censoring its literature.

Fluid identities

The LGBTQ+ community is not a monolith. It includes lesbians, gay persons, bisexuals, transmen, transwomen, asexuals, intersex people and more — each with distinct gender and sexual identities and agendas. A homosexual isn’t a hijra isn’t a cross-dresser, but the hetero mainstream mostly doesn’t know the difference. And doesn’t care.

Hope lies in the rapidly expanding body of LGBTQIA+ literature. A plethora of novels, plays, poems, histories, and films by people from within the community is finally helping dispel the myths and misconceptions about alternative sexualities. Writers such as Ashok Row Kavi, Ruth Vanita, Saleem Kidwai, Suniti Namjoshi, Devdutt Pattanaik, Giti Thadani, Riyad Wadia, Sridhar Rangayan, Parmesh Shahani, Mahesh Dattani, Anjali Gopalan, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, A. Revathi, Gauri Sawant and a host of others have done the community proud, and directly led to the decriminalisation of Section 377 a year ago.

Their serious work is a foil to the casual offensiveness of Chitre’s and Mehrotra’s comments.

The writer, a professor of English, is the author of India’s first gay novel, The Boyfriend.