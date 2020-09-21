Lend your voice for a storytelling session

‘The One Day, One Story’ campaign is an annual story reading affair started by Pratham Books to keep alive the joys of storytelling as well as mark International Literacy Day which is observed on September 8. Currently in its ninth edition, the campaign has gone online, much like everything else this year.
For its 2020 storytelling sessions, Pratham Books has selected Angry Akku, written and illustrated by Vinayak Varma and The Girl Who Could Not Stop Laughing, written by Meera Ganapathi and illustrated by Rosh. Both titles were chosen keeping in mind the bewildering predicament a lockdown can be for children.
‘Angry Akku’ is available in 20 languages and could help children work through their anger and frustrations, while ‘The Girl Who Could Not Stop Laughing’ which centres around a positive approach to life’s challenges, has been translated into 11 languages.
Previous editions of the ‘One Day, One Story’ required participants to visit an NGO or a common area and read aloud to children there. In the current scenario, participants are encouraged to choose one or both books, record themselves reading out loud to children or do a live reading session and upload it on to their own social media sites, tagging #PBChamps or #OneDayOneStory2020 in the process.
Saif Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Bipasha Basu, Athiya Shetty and Mithila Palkar are a few of the many celebrities who have lent their voices to the campaign.
‘The One Day, One Story’ campaign will run till the end of September.
