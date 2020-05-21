Lakshmi's women stand for courage and conviction

Lakshmi (Dr. Tripurasundari)

21 May 2020 14:15 IST

The characters are still remembered because of their distinct persona and the author’s style

Fiction-lovers of the 1960s and 70s would be familiar with author Lakshmi. A prolific writer, she churned out novels, which were women-centric and mostly family-oriented. A medical doctor by profession, Dr. Tripurasundari assumed the name Lakshmi to touch a chord through her vivid characterisation and gripping style. She was born in a large middle-class family in Thottiyam on March 21, 1921.

Pursuing medicine did not dampen Tripurasundari’s creative urge. Her short story, Thaguntha Dhandanaiya? (Fitting punishment), written under the pseudonym Lakshmi, was published in Ananda Vikatan on March 10, 1940. Encouraged, she unleashed a string of short stories, which were published in Tamil journals, most of them in Ananda Vikatan.

Sivaji Ganesan and B. Saroja Devi in ‘Iruvar Ullam' | Photo Credit: THE HINDU PHOTO ARCHIVES

A still from ‘Kanchana’ | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archive

Lakshmi’s novels were tearjerkers but the women were not really weak. They were vulnerable all right, but stoic and stood on the side of justice. There were negative characters too, with trademark traits. In fact, certain phrases and adjectives in Tamil were exclusive to Lakshmi, which stood out in her narration. It was therefore not difficult to identify a Lakshmi novel.

Most of her novels were serialised in Ananda Vikatan and were popular — Bhavani, Mithila Vilas, Penn Manam, Nayakkar Makkal, Sooryakantham, Lakshiyavathi, Pannaiyar Magal, Adutha Veedu, Kanchanayin Kanavu, Srimathi Mythili, Arakku Maaligai and so on. All of them had the privilege of being embellished with artist Gopulu’s illustrations, which made the stories memorable.

How were the men in Lakshmi’s novels? The heroes were always suave and dignified. Penn Manam has a rich playboy as the hero. He turns over a new leaf when he falls in love with the heroine Chandra. The supporting elderly characters came in all shades — good, bad and the ugly.

At the pinnacle of her writing career, Lakshmi migrated to South Africa in the 1950s with her husband, Dr. Kannabiran, and lived there for the next two decades. Her writing almost came to a halt except for a travelogue type of series, ‘Irunda Kandathil Ettu Aandugal’ (Eight years in the Dark Continent). After returning to India, Lakshmi picked up where she left off, with journals, especially Ananda Vikatan, eager to publish her short stories and serialise her novels. All of them were once again women-centric but taking into account changes in society. Her writing style also had changed marginally.

Many accolades

Lakshmi received the Tamil Valarchi Kazhagam Award for her novel Penn Manam. Her novel, Oru Kaveriyai Pola, drew a lot of appreciation and won her the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1984. It was about the life of a young girl Kaveri, born in Tamil Nadu and brought up in Durban, South Africa. A nurse by profession, she faces hardships after the death of her loving sister-in-law, who always would speak highly of Tamil Nadu and the Cauvery. Her broken marriage proposal and love for a politically active lawyer Damodaran in Durban, her travel to South India and the different types of people she meets and her return journey to Durban with the help of her lover form the extended novel. Though the story did not end on a happy note, the finale held a sense of hope and determination.

Later, Lakshmi also wrote an autobiography, Kathasiriyayin Kathai, in two volumes. It showed that the path she traversed was not paved with roses, her literary achievements notwithstanding.

Lakshmi passed away on January 7, 1987, at the age of 65. In 2009, the Tamil Nadu Government offered to nationalise her works but her legal heirs declined it.

In a way, Lakshmi was a positive writer. She never depicted evil winning over good. Her man-woman relationships were based on dignity, the romance lowkey. Also, her writings advocated feminism. Her women succeeded with all their finer qualities in tact, never compromising their principles. Devaki of Mithila Vilas, Chandra of Penn Manam, Geetha of Lakshiyavathi, Manjula of Arakku Maligai and Kaveri of Oru Kaveriyai pola — they may seem identical , but, they bear subtle differences. Lakshmi had created simple but strong characters, who linger in the hearts of her fans even after several decades, her distinctive style of writing not playing a small role in this journey.