Laburnum for his head: Aruni Kashyap’s ‘His Father’s Disease: Stories’ reviewed by Saikat Majumdar

When a book has writers as characters, and writing as a subject, does it inevitably thematise itself? Writing about writing is metafiction; but is metafiction necessarily a reference to the very book where one stages it? Most crucially, does such a book manage to steer clear of the flaws that entrap the performance satirised in the text?

Writerly consciousness

Aruni Kashyap’s collection of short stories draws attention to some of the challenges that happen in the path of the writer from an embattled location, to mixed metafictional success. It does well on some fronts; less well on others. The opening story, ‘The Skylark Girl,’ is the most striking evocation of writerly consciousness in the book.

Sanjib is an Assamese writer of force and innocence, who is dealing with the most condescending and tiresome responses doled out by the literary establishment to writers they choose to alternatively tokenise and fetishise. Sanjib deals with the vulgarised version of what could have been a profound question — why he doesn’t write (or write enough) about the violence and trauma with which his part of the world is synonymous in the eyes of the metropolitan reader (and publisher).

Clever craft

The most powerful element of the story is the sad and brutal myth of Tejimola, which weaves in and out of Sanjib’s story unfolding in real time. It is an enjoyable read, but bears the mark of the self-conscious, as if it was almost written to pre-empt a predictable academic paper on the non-metropolitan writer that might have been presented at the very conference where Sanjib is subjected to alternate measures of humiliation and bewilderment.

There is clever craft at work in the construction of the book. The stories alternate between the U.S. and India, most of the latter set

in Assam, in Guwahati, in Teteliguri, moving between the modernity of the city and a rural reality often invoked in a dreamy and mythic way. They chart a vulnerable trajectory of dream and aspiration between the province and the metropolis, from India’s northeast to America’s Midwest, but as Sanjib might come to realise eventually, whether or not the writer wills it, trauma and violence are not easily shunned in literary representation, as we find out with the brutal murder of Diganto, a graduate student in the U.S., by army personnel in rural Assam: “By then, the laburnum flowers had covered Digonto’s smashed brain.”

Clusters of cliché

Along with death, there is sex. In the evocation of sex, Kashyap comes across as slightly rushed, over-anxious, too focused on the shock value of performing desire. A story of disturbed desire and violence, ‘Bizi Colony’ opens with the following sentence: “Long before my younger brother Bablu began telling our neighbours that Ma sucked Papa’s best friend Hriday Uncle’s dick while Papa was away on official tours to New Delhi, he would touch the breasts of our forty-year-old maid and ask her how it felt.”

In the final story, ‘After Anthropology’, one of the most interesting in the collection, new strands of the narrative unfold with sentences like these: “So, when Matt returned from work that night, Raj opened the door and looked at him pleadingly. ‘I got a blowjob today,’ he said.” Or later: “Though Tony had thrown Matt out of the house after finding him blowing the jumpsuit-clad plumber, he was still Matt’s father, Raj said.” A spectacular performance of sex is conjured to craft narrative entropy, and the reader is left aching for a dash of nuance, subtlety and subterfuge.

Clusters of cliché also overshadow characterisation from time to time, especially with the stories set in the U.S. So graduate student Himjyoti’s roommate Mike is a predictable white wannabe liberal who has “a lot of ‘South Asian friends’ because his girlfriend was ‘South Asian’”, though he doesn’t know “which country she was from, what language she spoke.”

Of course, Mike loves spicy “South Asian food” especially, “daaal.” Racial and cultural stereotypes, even when set up for satire, need to be presented with more nuance and complexity, if not for the sake of reality, for the sake of representation.

On the other end of the spectrum, Matt’s father “watches Fox News all day and drinks beer and eats only steak and, of course, he votes for the Republican Party.” Perhaps the title, ‘After Anthropology’, is meant to be a pointer.

In the end, though, it turns out to be a remarkable story, where Matt’s rabidly right-wing father places a Halloween skeleton on the bed where Matt and his husband, Raj, seek intimacy only to stumble upon a devastating shock. This is a story that stays with you long after you have put the book away.

Kashyap is a writer with a finely-honed sense of craftsmanship. But too often his technical finesse denudes the larger impact of the story, creating something deliberately polemical and derivative.

He is at his best when he slips into terra incognita, such as half-real, half-mythical moments in distant villages. Or with the skeleton left in the dark in Matt’s childhood room.

The writer’s novels include The Firebird (2015) and The Scent of God (2019). @_saikatmajumdar

His Father’s Disease: Stories; Aruni Kashyap, Context, ₹499