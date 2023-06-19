Your excuse sounds pretty thin to me!

June 19, 2023 08:30 am | Updated June 18, 2023 10:23 pm IST

“Read an article about your company yesterday. You guys seem to be doing well.”

“Better than expected. Hopefully, they’ll give us a big bonus at the end of the year.”

“Wasn’t there a plan to move the headquarters to some other city?”

“That was our ex-CEO’s brainchild. The idea is now dead in the water.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dead in the water? Never heard that expression before.”

“When you say that something like an idea or a plan is dead in the water, what you’re suggesting is that it is unlikely to succeed now or anytime in the future.”

“In other words, the plan is a complete failure.”

“I guess you could say that. The product our rivals launched some six months ago is dead in the water. Very few people have bought it.”

“My plan to be in England during the Wimbledon tournament is dead in the water. The office is refusing to grant me leave.”

“That’s too bad. I know you were looking forward to the trip.”

“I certainly was. But tell me, where does the expression ‘dead in the water’ come from? Is it a fish that is dead?”

“What is dead is not a fish, but a ship. You see in the old days, a ship depended on the wind to get from one place to another.”

“That’s right! If there was no wind, the ship couldn’t move. It remained motionless. Just like a dead person!”

“Exactly! Since there was no movement because of the lack of wind, the ship looked dead in the water.”

“Makes sense. Tell me, did you and your friends go to the concert yesterday?”

“Yes, we did. My friends didn’t particularly care for the music. But I really enjoyed it.”

“Glad you did. The hall must have been packed.”

“Surprisingly, we had a pretty thin crowd.”

“Thin crowd? Does it mean that you didn’t have much of a crowd?”

“That’s right! When you say that the crowd was thin, what you mean is that only a small number of people were present. For example, with many teachers on strike, attendance at the Academic Council meeting was thin.”

“How about this example? The Chief Minister was rather disappointed with the thin turnout.”

“Sounds good! Now then, tell me what’s been…”

“Does ‘thin smile’ mean a little or small smile?”

“No, it doesn’t. You see, the word ‘thin’ has several different meanings. When someone gives you a thin smile, he gives you a smile which is not sincere.”

“In other words, it’s a fake smile.”

“I guess you could say that. It is not a genuine or an enthusiastic smile.”

“Our Hindi teacher was famous for her thin smile.”

“The word ‘thin’ has other meanings as well. When you talk about a ‘thin excuse’, what you’re suggesting is that it’s not a very good excuse.”

“In other words, people are likely to dismiss it. Not take it seriously.”

“Exactly! All the reasons that Jayaraman put forward as to why I should vote for his brother sounded pretty thin to me.”

“Meaning that the arguments were weak. You didn’t find them good enough or effective.”

“That’s right! Here’s another example. I don’t think Sheila will be going to jail. The evidence against her is pretty thin.”

“Let’s hope it stays that way!”

upendrankye@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.