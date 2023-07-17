You should explore more options, the world is your oyster

July 17, 2023 08:30 am | Updated July 16, 2023 10:27 pm IST

“Wow! What a surprise! I thought you were going to be busy with your cousin till the weekend.”

“Lalitha left yesterday! Her friend’s father had a heart attack. He’s in hospital.”

“But what can Lalitha do? After all, ….”

“The friend requested her to come. She wanted Lalitha to be with her.”

“I can understand, I guess. At times like this, you want someone cheerful to be with you. Someone who is positive, and can keep your spirits up. And Lalitha, as everyone knows, can be all that. She’s a ray of sunshine.”

“Ray of sunshine? Does it mean a person who is cheerful most of the time?”

“That’s right! When you refer to someone as your ray of sunshine, what you’re suggesting is that she makes everybody around her happy — especially, in a difficult situation. My grandparents used to call me their little ray of sunshine.”

“That must have been a long time ago — probably, when you were a baby! They wouldn’t call you that now. You’re anything but a ray of sunshine. In fact, I would say…”

“It’s difficult to be a ray of sunshine with people like you. Here’s another example. Whenever I feel miserable, I pick up a novel by Wodehouse. It’s like a ray of sunshine.”

“I don’t think books have ever made me happy! Tell me, now that Lalitha has graduated, what does she plan to do? Did she tell you?”

“No, she didn’t. She has a degree from Harvard. As far as she’s concerned, the world is her oyster.”

“Never heard that expression before. What does it mean?”

“It means she can do whatever she wants to. There’ll be plenty of opportunities coming her way and she can…”

“And if she chooses carefully, she’ll achieve great success.”

“Well, I guess you could say that. The idiom is mostly used with young people. Especially with those who are just beginning their career.”

“I see! So, the expression ‘the world is your oyster’ is a form of encouragement. It’s like telling someone to go conquer the world!”

“That’s right! The person has the world at his feet. It’s there for the taking. He can do what he wants to, for his whole life is ahead of him. Here’s an example. With your talent, you can become a chef. You could even consider opening your own restaurant. The world is your oyster.”

“When Becker won his first Wimbledon title as a teenager, the world became his oyster.”

“That’s a good example. You’ve won ten crores in the lottery. You should consider travelling. The world is your oyster.”

“Isn’t an oyster a creature that lives in the sea?”

“That’s right! It lives in a shell, actually! The shell is very hard to open. Some of the oyster shells have a pearl inside them.”

“I see. In other words, what the idiom is implying is that you should open every oyster shell that you see, because one of them may contain a pearl.”

“I guess you could say that! Make use of every opportunity that comes your way.”

“And if you do find a pearl, it’ll be easier for you to be a ray of sunshine.”

upendrankye@gmail.com

