Know your English| What does the phrase ‘terminally online’ mean?

August 28, 2023 08:30 am | Updated August 27, 2023 11:15 pm IST

“Don’t forget about the party tonight. Please be there by 8 o’clock.”

“Don’t worry, I’ll be there! Is there a dress code?”

“A dress code for an office party? You’re joking, right?”

“Just making sure. So, is your new best friend, Shravasti, coming?”

“I don’t know if I’d call her my best friend. She is coming. Her brother, however, isn’t. Said he had a few things to do.”

“I’m not at all surprised. The guy seldom steps out of the house. He’s someone who is terminally online.”

“Terminally online? Does it mean someone who works on the computer a lot?”

“The person is someone who spends a lot of time on the internet. He is addicted to chat rooms.”

“In other words, instead of talking to the people around him, he carries on conversations with total strangers.”

“I guess you could say that! Most of his conversations take place online. He has very little face to face interaction. Here’s an example. My neighbours are terribly worried because their teenage son is terminally online.”

“I have a twenty-year-old niece who is terminally online.”

“Every family has one, I suppose! The expression is mostly used in informal contexts to show disapproval.”

“I know a few people who are terminally online. It’s difficult to carry on a conversation with them. Shravasti tells me that her brother hasn’t set a foot in their garden in nearly six months.”

“That’s understandable. People who are terminally online seldom step out of their room. By the way, it’s ‘set foot’, and not ‘set a foot’. You cannot…”

“What?”

“You said, ‘set a foot in their garden’. The brother hasn’t set foot in their garden. Do you know what the expression ‘set foot in’ means?”

“When you set foot in a place, you enter it.”

“Very good! I haven’t set foot in a theatre since 2019.”

“Really? That’s a long time. The moment the children set foot in the new park, they became really excited.”

“After paying the bill, Naresh informed the waiter that he’d never set foot in the restaurant again.”

“Naresh! Now, that’s a name I haven’t heard in a while. What’s he up to these days? Has he finally come to his senses and taken up a full-time job?”

“No, he hasn’t! He finds a full-time job boring. He’s keeping himself busy with his inventions.”

“He’s lucky that his parents are willing to support him.”

“I think even that is coming to an end. They’ve told him that they’ll finance his crazy projects till the end of the year. After that, he’s on his own.”

“It’s about time they did it. So, the next few months can either make or break Naresh.”

“Make or break? What are you talking about?”

“The expression ‘make or break’ is mostly used in informal contexts. When you say that something can either make or break you, what you’re suggesting is that it is something that can result in either great success or abject failure.”

“I see. The proposal that Sheba is putting forward tomorrow is very important. It’ll make or break her career.”

“That’s a good example. Tomorrow’s match is make or break for us.”

“I’m not worried about tomorrow’s match. I’m more worried about the party tonight. Please be there.”

“Don’t worry. I’ll be there.”

upendrankye@gmail.com

