Know your English| What does the phrase ‘straight and narrow’ mean?

September 04, 2023 08:30 am | Updated September 03, 2023 10:24 pm IST

What is the meaning and origin of the expression ‘straight and narrow’? (Atul Mishra, Noida)

The idiom has been part of the English language for several hundred years, and though it continues to be used even today, it is mostly limited to informal contexts. When an individual ‘keeps to the straight and narrow’, the path he chooses to take is one of honesty. He will not do anything illegal, and being someone who desires to be highly principled, he will not do anything which others would consider immoral. For those who like to have a good time, and in general enjoy life, they will not look forward to being in the company of such a person — most people would consider him to be a big bore. Such an individual, in many ways, will be the exact opposite of the modern-day politician! Those who deviate from such a path are said to ‘stray from the straight and narrow’. The expression was first used with people who had undergone a complete transformation — from being a crook, to becoming a law-abiding citizen.

Ganesh is trying hard to keep to the straight and narrow. He doesn’t want to be sent to prison again.

Indu’s mother ensured that her daughter kept on the straight and narrow.

As to the origin of the idiom, most scholars are of the opinion that it comes from the Bible.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the meaning of ‘pooh-pooh’? (Kamal Laddha, Bengaluru)

First, let us focus on the pronunciation of the word ‘pooh’. The ‘oo’ sounds like the ‘oo’ in ‘pool’, ‘cool’ and ‘fool’, while the final ‘h’ is silent. The expression is pronounced ‘puu-PUU’ with the stress on the second ‘pooh’. It is always used in informal contexts to show your disapproval or disgust of something. When a colleague of yours proposes an idea and you pooh-pooh it, you are summarily dismissing it. What you are suggesting is that the proposal put forward is so silly or foolish that no time should be wasted even considering it.

Revathi pooh-poohed the idea of being in love with her best friend.

The students pooh-poohed many of the proposals put forward by the VC.

Is it okay to say ‘I’m home’? Shouldn’t it be ‘I’m at home’? (Niranjana, Chennai)

Both sentences are acceptable, but they are used in slightly different contexts. When you are on the phone, and someone asks you where you are, you can say, ‘I’m at home’ or simply ‘Home’. The expression ‘I’m home’ is mostly used by native speakers of English after having entered the house. In other words, when the person returns home after having gone out. In Hollywood films, for example, it is common to hear a man returning from office say, “Honey, I’m home” or “I’m home, dear”. He says this as soon he steps into the house; it is his way of announcing his return.

upendrankye@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.