Know your English | What does natter mean?

September 18, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

“So, how was dinner with Sujatha yesterday? Did you enjoy the evening?”

“I’ll tell you about it later. First, you tell me, how ‘n…a…t…t…e…r’ is pronounced.”

“That’s a word I haven’t heard in a long time. I’m guessing it’s a word that Sujatha used yesterday!”

“Absolutely right!”

“The first syllable rhymes with ‘hat’, ‘sat’ and ‘mat’, and the vowel in the second, sounds like the ‘a’ in ‘china’. This word, which is mostly used in informal contexts in British English, is pronounced ‘NA-te’, with the stress on the first syllable. Any idea what the word means?”

“Sujatha said that she has a natter with her mom on the phone every day. I guess it means to talk to or have a conversation with someone.”

“Very good! When you have a natter with someone, you have a conversation with the individual. One which doesn’t really have a purpose. You just…”

“In other words, the two of you just have a good time talking. It’s not about anything serious or important.”

“Exactly! And what’s more, you talk for a really long time! The word can be used both as a noun and a verb. Here’s an example. The boss had a natter with Suchitra over lunch.”

“How about this example? As a kid, whenever my cousins and I met, we always had a natter after dinner.”

“Sounds good! Did you have a good time with Sujatha yesterday? The two of you were meeting after a really long time. She must have been happy to see you.”

“I don’t know if she was. You see, ….”

“What do you mean by that? Didn’t she ask you questions about what you’ve been up to? How you like your new job, etc.?”

“She didn’t ask any questions. In fact, she didn’t allow me to open my mouth. She just kept nattering about herself all evening.”

“That’s unfortunate. When people begin to natter about themselves, I just walk out.”

“Unfortunately, I find that very difficult to do. I just allow them to natter on.”

“Your phone is ringing. Aren’t you going to answer it?”

“There’s no point. There’s something wrong with it. I’m not able to hear the other person. Have had this problem since yesterday.”

“Well, you’d better get it fixed soon.”

“Don’t worry, I plan to! Whenever I can’t hear the person at the other end, I keep saying ‘What? What?’. What’s a polite way of saying that I can’t hear what they’re saying?”

“There are several ways of doing that. One simple way is to say, ‘Could you please repeat that?’ or ‘Could you please say that again?’ Or you could …”

“But such requests don’t really suggest that there is a problem with the connection. I…”

“Well, in that case, you could say, ‘I’m sorry, you’re breaking up. I think there’s a problem with the connection. Could you please repeat what you just said?’”

“That certainly sounds a lot better than ‘What? What did you say?’. Is there…”

“You could also consider saying, ‘The reception is really bad right now. Could I call you back ten minutes from now?’”

“Let’s hope I remember all that.”

“You won’t have to remember any of that, if you get your phone fixed.”

