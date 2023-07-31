Know your English | Making sense of donkey’s years

July 31, 2023 08:30 am | Updated July 30, 2023 11:06 pm IST

“You don’t look too happy. What’s wrong?”

“A senior member in my department quit yesterday because he didn’t get what he….”

“That’s too bad. Been with your company for long?”

“Yes, he joined long before I did. So, I guess, he’s been there for donkey’s years.”

“Donkey’s years? Doesn’t it mean a long time?”

“Yes, that’s right! When you say that someone has been working for a company for donkey’s years, you are saying that he’s been part of the organisation for a very long time.”

“How about this example, then? It’s been donkey’s years since I visited my old school.”

“Sounds good! The expression is mostly used in informal contexts. It’s been donkey’s years since I saw a really good film.”

“Really? I saw a couple of good ones recently. Anyway, tell me, do donkey’s live for a long time? Is that why ‘donkey’s years’ means ‘a very long time’?”

“I don’t know how long they live. But the original expression was not ‘donkey’s years’, but ‘donkey’s ears’.”

“Donkey’s ears! That makes sense. Donkeys have really long ears!”

“That’s right! Over a period of time, the word ‘years’ replaced ‘ears’. By the way, I thought I saw you at Jyothi’s yesterday. Was it you?”

“You saw me at Jyothi’s? Don’t you need to say, ‘I saw you at Jyothi’s place?’ I mean…”

“No, we don’t need to say ‘place’ or ‘house’ in such sentences. Here’s another example. This weekend, we’re all planning to meet at Shyam’s.”

“Meaning, you’ll be meeting at Shyam’s place. How about this example? The party at Usha’s was terrific. We all had a good time.”

“Sounds good! We can use this kind of construction with other nouns as well. For example, sorry I didn’t take your call. I was at the dentist’s.”

“Meaning you were in his office?”

“That’s right! Here’s another example. I was at the baker’s when the accident happened.”

“The baker’s on RP road? I go there every alternative day.”

“You mean ‘alternate’, don’t you?”

“Is there a difference between the two? I thought they meant the same.”

“Some people use the two words interchangeably. Careful users of the language, however, maintain a distinction between the two. For example, when you say that you go to the bakery on alternate days, you’re informing people that you go there every other day.”

“In other words, I don’t visit the bakery every day. I probably go there on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.”

“Or it could be Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. There’s a gap between your visits.”

“When my grandmother was in hospital, my sister and I used to take turns spending the mornings with her. We used to alternate.”

“That’s a good example. When I was a kid, my parents used to allow me to watch TV on alternate days.”

“They were strict. What does ‘alternative’ mean?”

“When you have an ‘alternative’, you have a choice. The plan that you have come up with isn’t very good. I want you to come up with an alternative one.”

“If you don’t want to take the bus, then the alternative is walking.”

“That’s a good example. I don’t think this will work. Anybody have an alternative suggestion?”

“I think I’ve heard enough about alternatives. I’m on my way.”

“Where are you going?”

“Jyothi’s!”

“Learning without wisdom is a load of books on a donkey’s back.” -Zora Neale Hurston

