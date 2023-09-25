Know your English | Learning the difference between foreword and preface

September 25, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

What is the meaning of ‘pay someone back in his own coin’? (K. Bhanu, Vellore)

In life, not everyone treats us the same way; if they did, then our life would be very boring indeed! There are some people who treat us with love and respect, while many remain mostly indifferent. Then, there are those who treat us rather badly for no reason at all. We become rather angry with these individuals because we believe they are being unfair in their treatment of us. Should an opportunity arise, we would not hesitate to take revenge on them. When we ‘pay someone back in their own coin’, what we do is to treat them the way they treated us. The idiom is mostly used to show disapproval.

When I become the Head of the Department, I plan to pay back Sandeep and Dilip in their own coin.

You be careful, Ashwin. I intend to pay you back in your own coin.

Another expression that has more-or-less the same meaning is ‘tit for tat’.

What is the difference between ‘foreword’ and ‘preface’? (Yogendra Kumar, Patna)

Before talking about these two sections which are usually found in the first few pages of a published piece of work, let us deal with the pronunciation of the two words. The ‘ref’ in ‘preface’ is pronounced like the word ‘ref’, while the following ‘a’ is like the ‘i’ in ‘sit’, ‘chit’ and ‘lit’. The word is pronounced ‘PREF-is’ with the stress on the first syllable. The two syllables in ‘foreword’ sound like the words ‘fore’ and ‘word’. The word is pronounced ‘FORE-word’.

‘Preface’ comes from the Latin ‘praefatia’ meaning ‘words spoken beforehand’. A ‘preface’ always appears at the beginning of a book; it is always written by the author, and in it, he speaks directly to his readers giving them information about the various aspects of the book — the intent, the background, the organisation, etc.

It took the author several days to come up with a decent preface.

Unlike a ‘preface’, a ‘foreword’, is usually written by someone other than the author; this individual is usually well-known. Like the author in the preface, the writer of the ‘foreword’ talks directly to the reader telling them how much he enjoyed the book. A ‘foreword’ is usually signed by the person writing it, and if the individual is very famous, then his name is included on the cover of the book.

Rahul Dravid has agreed to write the foreword to my book.

What is the correct pronunciation of ‘direct’? (C. Mahesh, Bengaluru)

This is a word that can be used as an adjective, adverb and verb. No matter how you use the word, there are two different ways of pronouncing it. One way is to pronounce the first syllable ‘di’ like the word ‘die’, and then rhyme the ‘rec’ in the second syllable with the words, ‘neck’, ‘peck’ and ‘deck’. It is also possible to pronounce the ‘i’ in the first syllable like the ‘i’ in ‘pit’, ‘hit’ and ‘knit’. No matter how you choose to pronounce the vowel in the first syllable, the stress in both cases, is on the second syllable — ‘die-REKT’ and ‘di-REKT’

