Know your English | Learning the difference between defense and defence

August 21, 2023 08:30 am | Updated August 20, 2023 10:31 pm IST

What is the difference in meaning between ‘defence’ and ‘defense’? (L. Shreya, Coimbatore)

In terms of meaning, there is no difference between the two words. The Americans spell the word with an ‘s’, while the British prefer to spell it with a ‘c’. In India, ‘defence’ is the preferred spelling. The word has several different meanings, but it is mostly used to mean ‘the act of protecting someone or something against attack or criticism’.

It was sad to see that none of the teachers came to the principal’s defence/defense.

The paper has several articles in defence/defense of the new regulations.

As far as the pronunciation is concerned, the two words are pronounced similarly — di-FENS — with the stress on the second syllable. Of late, however, many sports commentators are putting the stress on the first syllable. They are pronouncing the word ‘DEE-fens’.

How is the word ‘manifest’ used? (V. Mudhusudhan, Nellore)

First, let’s deal with the pronunciation of this word. The first syllable is pronounced like the word ‘man’, while the third rhymes with ‘best’, ‘test’ and ‘nest’. The vowel in the second syllable is like the ‘i’ in ‘bit’, ‘kit’ and ‘hit’. One of the ways of pronouncing the word is ‘MAN-i-fest’ with the stress on the first syllable. It comes from the Latin ‘manifestus’ meaning ‘clear’ or ‘evident’. In English, the word is mostly used to mean something that is visible or can be readily seen.

The joy that everyone felt was manifest in their faces.

The word is also frequently used to mean something that is easy to understand.

The error made by the Judge is manifest.

The word is mostly used in formal contexts and is best avoided.

What is the meaning of the expression ‘poke the bear’? (D. Anjali, Chennai)

When you ‘poke’ (rhymes with ‘smoke’ and ‘spoke’) someone with your finger, you are pushing the finger into some part of the person’s body — it could be his back, his tummy, his chest, his arm, etc. It is also possible to make use of an object like a stick or a rod to poke someone. The person being poked doesn’t usually enjoy the experience; most of the time, he finds it irritating. The expression ‘poke the bear’ is mostly used in informal contexts; you are warning someone not to make a person who is much more powerful than you, angry. You are requesting him not to provoke someone into doing something that he is likely to regret. Another expression which has more-or-less the same meaning is, ‘don’t poke the dragon’.

When I heard that my boss was in a foul mood, I decided not to poke the bear by asking for a raise.

During the match, I don’t want you to say anything to the opponent. Keep quiet. Don’t poke the bear.

The bear is a very powerful animal which usually sleeps through the winter. If you came across a hibernating bear and decided to wake him up by poking him with a stick, what would be the reaction of the animal? It will probably give you a heart attack by running after you. The expression became popular in the early 1900s.

upendrankye@gmail.com

